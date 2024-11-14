Jon Jones might not be the UFC heavyweight champion much longer, win or lose at UFC 309. In a new interview, Jones expressed a desire to vacant the title should he defeat Stipe Miocic on Saturday in pursuit of what he calls "super fights."

"I could see myself only entertaining super fights after this. After this fight, if we get a dominant performance, I'm prepared to vacate the heavyweight championship and fight for fun," Jones told combat sports journalist Aaron Bronsteter. "I want to fight for fun. I've had a big chip on my shoulder my whole career of having to defend, defend, defend.

"I think about my teammate Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone. Win, lose or draw, he fights. I would love to experience that for the first time in my career. Not having this belt to protect but fighting guys I stylistically want to fight against."

Two auxiliary names hover around UFC 309's main event: interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Jones has repeatedly declined a title unifier with rightful top contender Aspinall. Jones bizarrely claimed Aspinall was undeserving of the opportunity and, more recently, claimed that Aspinall is an "asshole" who doesn't deserve his business during Wednesday's media day.

Jones said Pereira, an undisputed champion with multiple title defenses, is a more worthy foe. Yet the "super fights" Jones suggested on Wednesday fall wide of legacy-defining.

"Random fights like Jamahal Hill. He and I meet up at 220 pounds to see what happens," Jones told Bronsteter. "That would be interesting to see. I'm at an interesting weight where I can fight light heavyweights or heavyweights. Derrick Lewis is the biggest knockout puncher in history. I'm throwing out random names but I'm at a bodyweight right now where I can do fun fights. That's what I want to do. I want fun fights for me, not necessarily for the fans but for me. Let's see if Dana allows me to do that or not."

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Hill is coming off a loss and vacated his title without a single defense. Lewis never won UFC gold and hasn't had a winning streak since 2021. Jones' desire to fight Hill or Lewis contradicts an earlier statement that he'd retire with a win over Miocic unless UFC books the Pereira fight.

"If the UFC doesn't want that to happen, ultimately it's the boss's decision, then it won't happen, then I'll just move on with my life," Jon Jones said at media day. "One of the ways I look at it, would you guys rather lose me or get one more superfight and the only superfight that makes sense to me and my team is Alex Pereira."

Jones vs. Miocic headlines New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday.