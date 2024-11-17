UFC 309 live results -- Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: Updates, highlights, fight card, start time, prelims
The promotion is back in New York City with a heavyweight title fight atop the marquee
UFC 309 and the main event between heavyweight champion Jon Jones and two-time former champ Stipe Miocic has lived in the shadow of Friday's boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. On Saturday, the UFC takes the spotlight in the promotion's return to New York City's Madison Square Garden.
After campaigning for his entire career at light heavyweight, where he established himself as far and away the greatest fighter in the division's history, Jones finally moved to heavyweight in his most recent fight. Jones made very short work of Ciryl Gane on that night, becoming champion in the process.
Miocic has a claim to being the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, having twice held the championship and being the only man to successfully defend the title three times consecutively. He has, however, not fought since a brutal knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in March 2021.
Both fighters have hinted at possibly retiring after Saturday's clash but nothing is certain until the dust settles.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 309 below. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET.
UFC 309 card, results
- Jon Jones (c) vs. Stipe Miocic, heavyweight title
- Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler, lightweights
- Bo Nickal def. Paul Craig via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Viviane Araujo def. Karine Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Mauricio Ruffy def. James Llontop via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Marcus McGhee def. Jonathan Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jim Miller def. Damon Jackson via first-round submission (guillotine choke)
- David Onama def. Roberto Romero via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Marcin Tybura def. Jhonata Diniz via second-round TKO (doctor stoppage)
- Raminz Brahimaj def. Mickey Gall via first-round knockout (punches)
- Oban Elliott def. Bassil Hafez via third-round knockout (punches)
- Eduarda Moura def. Veronica Hardy via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler -- Round 1: Oliveira threw a front kick in the opening seconds. Chandler got an eye poke in which affected Oliveira briefly but didn't result in any sort of stoppage. after some Chandler strikes, Oliveira shot for a takedown and then swept a leg to end up on top of Chandler with Oliveira holding a leg. Chandler tried to lock up Oliveira's hand to prevent any strikes but his leg remained in danger. Oliveira patiently worked to improve his position while keeping the leg in a dangerous position. Oliveira wasn't able to do much as Chandler just hung on and rode things out while throwing a few punches off his back.
Co-main event time! Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler in a lightweight rematch. Oliveira won their first meeting, capturing the vacant lightweight title in the process.
Official result: Bo Nickal def. Paul Craig via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig -- Round 3: Nickal landed a good overhand right early. A lot of the same after, with Craig throwing body kicks and Nickal looking hesitant to do much and completely avoiding takedowns while the crowd booed. Craig threw a few head kicks that didn't fully connect but Nickal landed a very good left hand that hurt Craig, seemingly bothering his right eye. Nickal lands a few good punches late but the crowd was chanting "overrated" at him.
Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig -- Round 2: Craig hit a counter hook and then a good jab. Craig was talking to Nickal the whole time. Craig has thrown many kicks at the body of Nickal, landing to the arms throughout the fight. Nickal looked like he wanted to pick up the pace and started throwing to the body a bit more before landing an overhand right. Nickal continued to throw to the body more regularly in the round. Craig landed a couple crisp left hooks and then threw another kick to the arms.
Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig -- Round 1: Nickal missed wildy with a left hand. Nickal threw a few good leg kicks but ate a hard one in return from Craig. Many more leg kicks came after, but Craid did a decent job of checking the incoming kicks from Nickal. Nickal lunced in with a left hand but Craig connected with his own right. Nickal landed a few more lefts. Slow round but that was largely to Craig's benefit, even if he didn't take the round on the cards.
Middleweights are next up with Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig. Nickal is a hyper-prospect and Craig is a grizzled veteran who is on a rough run of fights.
Official result: Viviane Araujo def. Karine Silva via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva -- Round 3: Silva was reckless trying for a takedown, which allowed Aarujo to end up on top on the ground. Araujo backed off and allowed Silva to stand again. Silva looked exhausted, falling to her back after a takedown attempt. Silva continued to end up on her back hoping Silva would follow her to the ground. It wasn't even pulling guard, it was just mostly falling down and then waiting for Araujo to follow, her, which did not happen. The fight ended with Silva holding a clinch, though Araujo managed to land the takedown out of it.
Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva -- Round 2: Araujo threw a few good flurries as Silva closed distance in the early part of the round. Silva finally got inside and grabbed a clinch and tried to drag the fight to the ground. The takedown finally came with both women bleeding from their noses. Araujo nearly locked up an armbar but Silva managed to circle her way free and end up on top in side control. Silva locked in a d'arce choke attempt but Araujo kept her legs or body from being trapped and circled her way to end up on top where she was able to finish the round dropping punches and elbows.
Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva -- Round 1: Araujo tried to throw counter punches to take advantage of Silva's aggression. There was a lot of circling and single strikes at a time. Silva threw a lot of leg kicks but Araujo's constant movement kept Silva from really getting rolling. A slow round that saw Silva come on a bit late and then attack after the bell.
Up next: Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva, women's flyweights
Official result: Mauricio Ruffy def. James Llontop via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
