UFC 309 live results -- Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: Updates, highlights, fight card, start time, prelims

UFC 309 and the main event between heavyweight champion Jon Jones and two-time former champ Stipe Miocic has lived in the shadow of Friday's boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. On Saturday, the UFC takes the spotlight in the promotion's return to New York City's Madison Square Garden.

After campaigning for his entire career at light heavyweight, where he established himself as far and away the greatest fighter in the division's history, Jones finally moved to heavyweight in his most recent fight. Jones made very short work of Ciryl Gane on that night, becoming champion in the process.

Miocic has a claim to being the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, having twice held the championship and being the only man to successfully defend the title three times consecutively. He has, however, not fought since a brutal knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in March 2021.

Both fighters have hinted at possibly retiring after Saturday's clash but nothing is certain until the dust settles.

The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET.

