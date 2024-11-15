Current UFC heavyweight champion and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will face off with former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the main event at UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic on Saturday night. The main UFC 309 fight card from Madison Square Garden in New York is expected to get underway at 10 p.m. ET. Jones, 37, has 18 consecutive wins with one no contest since losing his only professional match to Matt Hamill in December 2009. Miocic, 42, will be fighting for the first time since March 2021.

Jones vs. Miocic preview

Jones has been dominant, compiling a 27-1 record with one no contest since turning pro in April 2008. In his last fight, which was his heavyweight debut, he won by submission in 2:04 of the first round over Ciryl Gane in March 2023. The win earned him the vacant UFC heavyweight championship, and Performance of the Night honors at UFC 285. Among his career wins, 10 have come by knockout, 10 by decision and seven by submission.

A former light heavyweight champion, Jones had the most consecutive title defenses in division history with eight. He has eight first-round finishes and holds wins over Daniel Cormier, Glover Teixeira and Gane. He is ranked as the third-best UFC men's pound-for-pound fighter. He has 15 title fight wins, the most in UFC history.

Miocic also has been impressive, and is the eighth-ranked UFC heavyweight. The full-time firefighter and paramedic last fought at UFC 260 on March 27, 2021, losing by knockout in the second round to Francis Ngannou. He has compiled a 20-4 all-time record, earning 14 wins by knockout and five by decision. He has nine first-round finishes.

After going 5-0 as an amateur, he turned pro in February 2010. He earned wins in each of his first nine fights, earning Knockout of the Night honors at UFC on Fuel TV: Sanchez vs. Ellenberger with his first-round knockout of Phillip De Fries on Feb. 15, 2012. The former UFC heavyweight champion has the distinction of having the most consecutive title defenses in division history with three. He also holds wins over Cormier, Ngannou and Junior dos Santos.

Top UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic selections here: He is backing Mickey Gall (-125) to defeat Ramiz Brahimaj (-105) in a welterweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Gall came into the UFC as an inexperienced 1-0 prospect," Vithlani told SportsLine. "His 7-6 record includes losses to Randy Brown, Alex Morono and Mike Malott. Those fighters were far more dangerous and skilled than Gall's opponent Saturday. Brahimaj is a submission-or-bust grappler, with all 10 of his pro wins coming by submission. I don't think he will find one against Gall, who has a Ju-Jitsu background and a lot more UFC experience. Gall's boxing has improved as well and, despite losing his last two bouts, he put serious damage on his opponents. This is Gall's most winnable matchup in years."

UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic main fight card, odds

Jon Jones (-700) vs. Stipe Miocic (+500)

Charles Oliveira (-265) vs. Michael Chandler (+215)

Bo Nickal (-1200) vs. Paul Craig (+750)

Viviane Araujo (+230) vs. Karine Silva (-280)

Mauricio Ruffy (-850) vs. James Llontop (+550)