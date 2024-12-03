UFC's final pay-per-view is peculiar. The promotion returns to the frequently visited T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with UFC 310 on Saturday night, a card lacking a significant draw but packed with familiar faces.

UFC 310 was originally to be headlined by UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov. Muhammad pulled out of the fight with a bone infection, leading Rakhmonov to accept a co-main event fight with Ian Machado Garry instead. Stepping up to the marquee is the card's original co-main, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defending his title against former Rizin champion Kai Asakura in the latter's UFC debut.

Pantoja has been a stalwart of the flyweight ranks for years now. He finally ascended to the throne in July 2023 with a split decision win over Brandon Moreno. He followed that up with a gutsy win over Brandon Royval and a dominant showing against Steve Erceg. Asakura has been a mainstay of Rizin for the last eight years. He posted a 13-3 record with the promotion, including incredible wins over Kyoji Horiguchi, Manel Kape, Shooto Watanabe and Juan Archuleta.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 310 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this PPV.

UFC 310 fight card, odds

Alexandre Pantoja (c) -265 vs. Kai Asakura +215, flyweight title



Shavkat Rakhmonov -400 vs. Ian Machado Garry +310, welterweights

Ciryl Gane -340 vs. Alexander Volkov +265, heavyweights

Bryce Mitchell -800 vs. Kron Gracie +550, featherweights

Nate Landwehr -150 vs. Dooho Choi +125, featherweights

Dominick Reyes -340 vs. Anthony Smith +265, light heavyweights

Themba Gorimbo -160 vs. Vicente Luque +135, welterweights

Bryan Battle -235 vs. Randy Brown +195, welterweights

Movsar Evloev -260 vs. Aljamain Sterling +210, featherweights

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders, catchweight

Max Griffin -115 vs. Michael Chiesa -105, welterweights

Chase Hooper -1000 vs. Clay Guida +650, lightweights

Josh Van -150 vs. Cody Durden +125, flyweights

Tallison Texeira -360 vs. Lukasz Brzeski +280, heavyweights



