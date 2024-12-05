UFC 310 doesn't have the biggest pair of names on the top of the fight card, but depth makes this event a special one.

The main event is unique: Kai Asakura has never fought in the UFC, but he's getting a title shot against Flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja in his debut with the promotion after a distinguished career with Japan's Rizin Fighting Federation.

In addition to the Flyweight Championship, there are several other intriguing fights on the main card. This includes a fight in which one combatant will take the first loss of his career, barring a draw. Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry are a combined 33-0 in their respective careers, including a combined 14-0 in the UFC. The winner will have a great argument that they deserve a title shot against welterweight champ Belal Muhammad, who was initially scheduled to fight Rakhmonov at this event.

After a huge heavyweight title fight at UFC 309, the second and third contenders in the division will square off this time. The winner isn't likely to jump Tom Aspinall in the rankings, but as champion Jon "Bones" Jones has yet to officially select his next opponent, the winner of this bout will have a real case.

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura betting odds and lines



Pantoja Asakura Spread -9.5 (-145, DraftKings) +9.5 (+105, DraftKings) Money line -250 (DraftKings) +225 (bet365) Round over/under Over 2.5 rounds (-122, FanDuel) Under 2.5 rounds (+105, DraftKings) KO/TKO/DQ +450 (bet365) +400 (bet365) Submission +190 (FanDuel) +2800 (DraftKings) Decision +310 (FanDuel) +900 (bet365) Draw +5000 (DraftKings)



Asakura will be getting a shot at the flyweight title in his UFC debut. This rare occurrence is not entirely unprecedented, although the other two fighters to get a title opportunity in their debut did so under anomalous circumstances, such as the purchase of a different promotion or the debut of a division itself.

Nonetheless, none of this goes to say that Asakura is inexperienced, or that he hasn't earned this opportunity. He's dominated Japan's well-respected Rizin promotion, although he did suffer a pair of losses across his final seven fights. Similarly, three of his past five fights have gone the distance, as have Pantoja's three most recent fight. A bet to consider on this fight is to go the distance (+200, FanDuel), or as an alternative, Over 2.5 rounds (-122, FanDuel)

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry: Odds and analysis



Rakhmonov Garry Draw Money line -375 (DraftKings) +300 (bet365) +8000 (bet365)

Rakhmonov was supposed to fight Belal Muhammad at this event, but due to some serious medical issues for the current welterweight champ, he'll have to settle for what has been called a No. 1 contender fight by UFC President Dana White. This fight is set to go as many as five rounds, and it's heavily implied that the winner will get that shot at Muhammad and the division title. Garry deserves a lot of credit for stepping in. He's ranked seventh in the division, and it's believed that plenty of fighters ranked above him did not want to face Rakhmonov.

Of course, there's a reason for that, which is why the Kazakh fighter is so heavily favored. Both are undefeated, but Rakhmonov has never even been forced to go the distance, while Garry has done so seven times, including in each of his past three fights. Look for Rakhmonov to try to get it done by his favorite method: submission (+180, DraftKings), which has been the ticket in five of his last six fights, including each of his past three.

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov: Odds and analysis



Gane Volkov Draw Money line -340 (FanDuel) +295 (DraftKings) +8000 (bet365)

This fight will be a rematch of a bout from in 2021, which Gane won by unanimous decision. Since then, he's lost to legends Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, while Volkov has lost to current interim champion Tom Aspinall, who awaits a unification fight with Jones.

It's not entirely clear why Gane is such a big favorite given the last fight these two put on tape a few years ago, and the fact that the Frenchman hasn't fought in over a year. The question is how exactly to cash in on Volkov's value as an underdog without directly investing in the outright upset. Picking the fight to go the distance is an option, although both fighters tend to finish things before the final round ends, win or lose. An additional bet to consider is Volkov to cover a point spread of +3.5 (-105, DraftKings), so you can cash in if the fight stays tight to the end, or if he pulls off a surprise finish.

Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie: Odds and analysis



Mitchell Gracie Draw Money line -700 (bet365) +550 (Caesars) +8000 (bet365)

Gracie may be a member of a famed Brazilian jiu-jitsu family with a rich background in combat sports, but he's viewed as the longest shot of the main card. He's lost each of his past two fights, but his opponent Mitchell has fallen in two of his past three. Gracie has made it the distance in each instance, while Mitchell's losses came via KO and submission His last four wins all came by decision.

The reason the money line for this one is so broad is because Gracie has just seven pro fights under his belt, including only one since he took a hiatus after his first loss in 2019. He hasn't fought in a year, so he may not be particularly sharp, but he should be well-rested and prepared enough to make it to the end. Mitchell to win by decision (-163, bet365) is a bet worth considering.

Nate Landwehr vs. Choi Doo-ho: Odds and analysis



Landwehr Choi Draw Money line -138 (bet365) +120 (DraftKings) +8000 (bet365)

Sportsbooks see this fight as the most even fight of the main card. Each of these fighters are more accomplished than their place on this card might imply, but there are drawbacks with both.

Choi's recent record is a bit misleading. His three-fight losing streak took place years ago, ending in 2019, and he's come back strong. His 2023 return to the octagon was officially a draw, but only due to a controversial deduction due to a headbutt (nine out of 11 media outlets scored the fight as a win for Choi). This summer, he picked up a much more emphatic win, a second-round knockout of Bill Algeo. Landwehr also picked up a knockout win in March, the Performance of the Night for the event.

Neither of these fighters makes it a habit of letting a fight go the distance, win or lose. This one could go either way, but that doesn't mean it's going to come down to points, just that either fighter is more or less equally capable of finding that winning move. One pick to consider is Under 2.5 rounds (-140, DraftKings).

Responsible gambling

While finding great value on betting lines is intended to be fun, it's also important to make sure to always play safely and responsibly. This means never bet more than you can afford to lose and always step away when you need to, rather than "chasing" your losses.

If you or anyone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, most of the sportsbooks we've discussed will feature responsible gambling centers. If these resources aren't sufficient, you can always call 1-800-GAMBLER for support around the clock, or attend a Gamblers Anonymous meeting in person.