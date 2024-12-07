The final UFC pay-per-view of the year goes down on Saturday when UFC 310 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The card may not be loaded with mainstream star power, but there are plenty of intriguing fights on the card.

In the main event, Alexandre Pantoja will put his flyweight championship on the line against Kai Asakura, the Japanese star who is receiving a title shot in his UFC debut.

Meanwhile, the co-main event feels like a fire fight. Rakhmonov and Garry both bring spotless records to the Octagon. Rakhmonov, the No. 1 contender at welterweight, has finished every one of his 18 opponents as a professional. Garry, on the other hand, is 15-0 with seven knockouts and one submission win, but he excels in disciplining foes with his vast array of strikes.

The undercard also features a handful of former champions looking to work their way back to glory. That includes the heavyweight featured bout between former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane and perennial contender Alexander Volkov. Plus, former bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling is back in action at featherweight when he takes on Movsar Evloev. And former middleweight champion Chris Weidman looks to get on track when he faces Eryk Anders.

Let's take a look at our picks for the best bet for each main card fight at UFC 310.

Nate Landwehr vs. Doo-ho Choi

Nate Landwehr moneyline (-135)

After starting his career 14-1, including three knockout wins to start his UFC career, Choi hit a four-fight winless skid. After three losses and a draw, Choi finally got back in the win column in his most recent outing, scoring a stoppage over Bill Algeo this past July. That fight was Choi's first win since July 2016. Landwehr is 18-5, including a 5-3 record in the Octagon, and has won four of his five most recent fights. Choi has power, with 12 knockouts in 15 wins, but Landwehr is a tough and gutsy fighter, not incapable of being stopped but tough enough to survive tough spots and keep coming forward. Even after finally getting a win, it feels like Choi should be a bigger underdog here against a guy who has found far more success in recent years and has come into his own as a UFC-level fighter.

Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie

Bryce Mitchell via decision (-200)

This is a weird fight that sees Mitchell as a huge favorite (-850) and there aren't too many betting lines that are appealing. Mitchell via decision has the best odds of any possible result, with the next closest being Mitchell by submission at +400. Gracie is coming off a decision loss to Charles Jourdain in an abysmal performance that he blamed on "bad advice" after UFC CEO Dana White said the fight looked as though it was "coming out of a time capsule in 1995." Mitchell is coming off one of the scariest knockouts of 2023, when he was brutally flattened by Josh Emmett. He has been out of action for almost a full year but got a fairly soft touch for this comeback fight. Gracie's grappling is probably good enough to not get caught in a submission and to be able to tie Mitchell up enough to avoid a stoppage to strikes, but Gracie's recent performances don't give enough reason to think he'll do enough to get the win, so we'll roll with Mitchell by decision.

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Alexander Volkov moneyline (+295)

Instead of playing it safe in an attempt to end this rough year of picks on a positive note, we'll roll with taking a sizeable underdog here because the value is too good. Gane does hold a 2021 win over Volkov and Gane's only two defeats came to two of the best heavyweights in the world (Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones). That said, Volkov has been one of the most consistent heavyweights in the world for years and keeps himself on the edge of contention even when he suffers a loss. Volkov is on a four-fight winning streak, with stoppages of Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alexander Romanov and Tai Tuivasa, as well as a decision win over Sergei Pavlovich. Volkov is on point with his technique and uses his length well when he's fighting at his best. Gane is also a supremely technical striker, but Volkov is a very live dog here and at +295 rather than, say, +235, there's too much value to pass him up if you're looking for an underdog to ride with on Saturday.

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry

Over 2.5 rounds (-180)

This is a five-round welterweight title eliminator between two very different undefeated fighters. Garry can be a force if he's allowed to get into a groove but also can go into a very safe place and look to outpoint opponents if they don't make it easy to find that groove. Rakhmonov is a fighter who forces his will on opponents until they break. A fight between those types of fighters usually favors the more aggressive fighter, which would be the expectation here since Garry will be playing defense, which keeps him from getting his offense rolling. Garry will need to land some good shots to get Rakhmonov's respect and flip the script. It just feels unlikely that Garry can break Rakhmonov from his gameplan, but he is a good enough fighter to get halfway through the fight before Rakhmonov is able to get the finish. It's also worth noting that all three of Rakhmonov's most recent fights -- against the best fighters he's faced to date -- have gone past the halfway mark of Round 2.

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura

Alexandre Pantoja moneyline (-250)

Pantoja comes in at the ceiling of the picks we try to offer for best bets, attempting not to go beyond -250. At his best, Asakura is a very good fighter whose all-out striking style can result in fantastic stoppages. He is also a bantamweight trying to cut back down to flyweight for the first time in years. Between making a big cut and fighting in a cage rather than a ring, Asakura could face some real struggles against the champ. Pantoja struggled with Steve Erceg's boxing in his most recent outing, but Erceg approaches striking in a more technical, less wide-open style than Asakura. Pantoja is good enough to take advantage of the openings Asakura leaves while trying to connect with big flying knees or wild punches. Pantoja should also be able to use the cage as a tool in cutting off Asakura's attacks and scoring takedowns. Any fight with someone as dangerous as Asakura leaves the possibility of an upset, but Pantoja is the clear favorite for a reason and should be expected to come through with another successful title defense.

