UFC kicks off its 2025 pay-per-view calendar with a bang. Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 and Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomov sit atop a fantastic card on Jan. 18 in the Los Angeles suburbs.

Tsarukyan's UFC debut came on short notice against Makahchev in April 2019. Tsarukyan impressed in a Fight of the Night unanimous decision loss to Makahchev, a fighter already tabbed as a future UFC champion. Nearly six years later, Makhachev sits atop the lightweight division and Tsarukyan is its top contender.

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov's influence is all over the UFC 311 poster. His pupil and teammate Makhachev headlines the card, and his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, seeks to bring another title to the family in the co-main event. Nurmagomedov challenges Dvalishvili in the latter's first title defense at bantamweight.

Other must-see fights at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California include former light heavyweight champions Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill, and lightweight contenders Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano. Expect appearances by rising contenders Reiner de Ridder, Payton Talbott and Rinya Nakamura.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 311 along with the latest odds. Check back all week for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 311 fight card, odds

Islam Makhachev (c) -340 vs. Arman Tsarukuyan +270, lightweight title

Umar Nurmagomedov -265 vs. Merab Dvalishvili (c) +215, bantamweight title



Renato Moicano -238 vs. Beneil Dariush +195, lightweights

Jiri Prochazka -130 vs. Jamahal Hill +110, light heavyweights

Kevin Holland -155 vs. Reiner de Ridder +130, middleweights

Bogdan Guskov -120 vs. Johnny Walker +100, light heavyweights

Payton Talbott -750 vs. Raoni Barcelos +525, bantamweights

Jailton Almeida -250 vs. Sergehi Spivac +205, heavyweights

Zachary Reese -180 vs. Sedriques Dumas +150, middleweights

Grant Dawson -298 vs. Diego Ferreira +240, lightweights

Karol Rosa -162 vs. Ailin Perez +136, women's bantamweights

Rinya Nakamura -345 vs. Muin Gafurov +275, bantamweights

Benardo Sopaj -298 vs. Ricky Turcios +240, bantamweights

Tagir Ulanbekov -230 vs. Clayton Carpenter +190, flyweights

UFC 311 info