It's time to get the new year started off right in the UFC. The promotion kicks off its 2025 PPV schedule on Saturday night with a pair of thrilling title fights along with some exciting matchups with former champions in action. UFC 311 lands at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev looking to defend his title against Arman Tsarukyan and bantamweight king Merab Davlishvili looking to defend against Umar Nurmagomedov.

Tsarukyan's UFC debut came on short notice against Makahchev in April 2019. Tsarukyan impressed in a Fight of the Night unanimous decision loss to Makahchev, a fighter already tabbed as a future UFC champion. Nearly six years later, Makhachev sits atop the lightweight division and Tsarukyan is its top contender.

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov's influence is all over the UFC 311 poster. His pupil and teammate Makhachev headlines the card, and his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, seeks to bring another title to the family in the co-main event. Nurmagomedov challenges Dvalishvili in the latter's first title defense at bantamweight.

It is worth noting that the event is taking place in the greater Los Angeles area, which has been devastated by deadly wildfires. Numerous sporting events were postponed or moved out of the area for precautionary reasons, including the NFL Wild Card game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings. There has been no announcement or indication from the promotion that the event is in danger of being moved or postponed.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 311 along with the latest odds. Check back all week for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 311 fight card, odds

Islam Makhachev (c) -360 vs. Arman Tsarukuyan +280, lightweight title

Umar Nurmagomedov -320 vs. Merab Dvalishvili (c) +250, bantamweight title



Jiri Prochazka -140 vs. Jamahal Hill +110, light heavyweights

Renato Moicano -170 vs. Beneil Dariush +145, lightweights

Reiner de Ridder -115 vs. Kevin Holland -105, middleweights

Payton Talbott -1200 vs. Raoni Barcelos +750, bantamweights

Jailton Almeida -480 vs. Sergehi Spivac +360, heavyweights

Grant Dawson -260 vs. Diego Ferreira +210, lightweights

Karol Rosa -265 vs. Ailin Perez +215, women's bantamweights

Rinya Nakamura -550 vs. Muin Gafurov +400, bantamweights

Bogdan Guskov -165 vs. Johnny Walker +140, light heavyweights

Benardo Sopaj -290 vs. Ricky Turcios +235, bantamweights

Tagir Ulanbekov -350 vs. Clayton Carpenter +275, flyweights

UFC 311 info

Date: Jan. 18



Jan. 18 Location: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California



Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 311 countdown