UFC 311 was originally scheduled to feature lightweight champion Islam Makhachev battling top-rated challenger Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch. However, a back injury forced Tsarukyan to withdraw on Friday and Renato Moicano, the 10th-ranked challenger in the class, will step in to face Makhachev in the main event at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed earlier in the week that the event will remain in the Los Angeles area despite the wildfires. The preliminary fights on the UFC 311 fight card begin at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the prelims at approximately 8 p.m. ET and the five-fight main card getting underway around 10 p.m. ET.

Makhachev is a -1400 favorite (risk $1,400 to win $100), while Moicano is priced at +800 (risk $100 to win $800) in the latest UFC 311 odds, with that fight listed at +400 to go the distance. Also on the main card, a bantamweight title bout take the spotlight as Merab Dvalishvili (+225) takes on Umar Nurmagomedov (-275). Before making any UFC 311 picks, be sure to see the UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks.

His other highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130). Anyone who has followed him at sportsbooks and on betting apps is way up.

Now, Vithlani has studied Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. You can only see Vithlani's UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano picks at SportsLine.

Makhachev vs. Moicano preview

Makhachev, 33, has not lost in nearly a decade. After turning pro in 2010, he won his first 12 bouts, including his UFC debut in May 2015. At UFC 187, he defeated Leo Kuntz with a second-round decision by submission. After being knocked out by Adriano Martins in the first round of UFC 192 in October 2015, he has dominated since, winning his last 14 matchups.

In October 2022, Makhachev became the UFC lightweight champion with a submission win over Oliveira, also earning Performance of the Night honors. In 27 career matches, he has gone 26-1. He has five wins by knockout, 12 by submission and nine by decision. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

In the meantime, Moicano, 35, has a 20-5-1 record professionally and he enters this bout on a four-fight win streak. He's coming off back-to-back TKOs, with one coming in France against Benoit Saint Denis in September of 2024 and another against Jalin Turner at UFC 300 last April. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top UFC 311 predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC 311 predictions here: He is backing Diego Ferreira (+205) to defeat Grant Dawson (-250) in a lightweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Dawson is a dominant wrestler who keeps his opponents pinned to the mat with great top pressure," Vithlani told SportsLine. "He will dart in shooting takedowns early and often. He could have his way with Ferreira on the ground. However, I have worried about his durability ever since his flash-KO loss to a Bobby Green jab. Ferreira is 39, but his impressive two-fight win streak would suggest he's actually on the rise. Ferreira knocked out veteran boxer Michael Johnson with one clean right hand, then put away ferocious prospect Mateusz Rebecki on the ground. If Ferreira can work back to his feet, he can take away Dawson's confidence. I think the odds are too far apart, so I'll take small shot on the veteran underdog Ferreira." See more UFC picks at SportsLine.

How to make UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano picks

Vithlani has strong picks for Makhachev vs. Moicano and other bouts on the UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano card. He is also backing a fighter whose "unmatched cardio and pace" will lead the way to a massive victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card picks, and find out.

UFC 311 main fight card, odds

See full UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano picks, predictions, best bets here.



Islam Makhachev (-1400) vs. Renato Moicano (+800)

Merab Dvalishvili (+225) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (-275)

Jamahal Hill (-120) vs. Jiri Prochazka (+100)

Jalton Almeida (-480) vs. Serghei Spivac (+360)

Kevin Holland (+105) vs. Reiner De Ridder (-125)