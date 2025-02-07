Aleksandre Topuria gave up nearly nine combined years of his fighting career to help mold his brother into a superstar. Now it's his turn at the wheel. UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria's older brother makes his UFC debut at UFC 312 on Saturday.

"My plan was very different," Aleksandre told CBS Sports. "I didn't want to fight directly in the UFC with a 5-1 record."

Aleksandre shakes off significant ring rust when he fights Colby Thicknesse, a training partner of Ilia's rival Alexander Volkanovski, in Sydney, Australia. His recent two-year absence was not due to injury or health complications but out of loyalty. Aleksandre put his career on hold to help Topuria win the UFC featherweight title from Volkanovski and defend it against Max Holloway.



"I didn't want to be selfish by fighting while my brother was fighting for the belt," Aleksandre said. "We were together all the time. He had a very good career. Everything was going well so we had to keep doing the same work. We kept it together, got the job done and took the belt.

Aleksandre was hesitant to sign with the UFC. He wanted to continue prioritizing his brother's championship campaign and rack up regional wins before fighting in the sport's top promotion. But Ilia insisted that his brother focus on himself. Aleksandre admits that Ilia played a role in his UFC signing, but argues his record is on par with fighters who compete in "Dana White's Contender Series."

"I still wanted to follow my plan to have more fights outside the UFC," Aleksandre said. "But, for sure, my brother Ilia became UFC champion and he saw what I did for him. He said, 'OK, now I will push for you.' That's the truth."

It wasn't the first time Aleksandre froze his career for Ilia. The brothers made their pro mixed martial arts debuts on the same night in 2015, but Ilia has racked up three times as many fights since. After his first loss, Aleksandre took time off to sharpen his boxing. A one-year retooling became a six-and-a-half-year hiatus as Aleksandre stumbled into a coaching role.

UFC 312 predictions -- Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland: Fight card, odds, expert picks, preview, prelims Brent Brookhouse

"After some months, I sparred with Ilia and he saw how much I improved my boxing," Aleksandre said. "He said, 'OK, you learn there and then show me.'

"I would learn and then I'd show Ilia. This led us to the decision that I became Ilia's trainer and coach because everything was very well. Ilia's boxing started to get better."

Ilia is lauded as one of the best boxers in the UFC. Now Aleksandre has the opportunity to execute his own teachings. Their shared last name draws more attention to Aleksandre than most UFC debutants. However, Aleksandre is not encumbered by his brother's fame. He's more at ease fighting than standing in Ilia's corner.

"I don't feel any pressure as a fighter," Aleksandre insisted. "You know when I feel pressure? I feel pressure when I have to stay with Ilia and show Ilia the correct things to do inside the cage.

"Coaching a guy fighting Volkanovski for the world title and defending the title against Max Holloway. Let's not forget other guys like Josh Emmett or Bryce Mitchell... There was a lot of responsibility. So I felt pressure at that moment."

Check out the full interview with Aleksandre Topuriabelow.

Aleksandre, 29, insists the pressure is now on Ilia, 28. The UFC featherweight champion will corner his brother on Saturday. Aleksandre is giddy to have his brother experience the stress that Aleksandre has become accustomed to as a coach.

"Right now, he is feeling pressure," Aleksandre said. "I don't feel any pressure. I have to go inside the cage and enjoy fighting. I enjoy every moment.

"He's my little brother, let's not forget. He's my little brother. So do I feel pressure having a world champion brother? Absolutely not. I feel more strength."