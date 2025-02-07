UFC is back in Australia this weekend with a pair of title fights atop the marquee. It's a big one in Sydney when middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis takes on former champion Sean Strickland in the main event. Plus, women's strawweight queen Zhang Weili returns to take on arguably her toughest opponent left in the division in Tatiana Suarez.

Du Plessis and Strickland earned Fight of the Night honors for their UFC 307 main event last January. Strickland called for an immediate rematch after losing via split decision but his lack of title defense worked against him. Since then, Du Plessis submitted Israel Adesanya and Strickland beat Paulo Costa. The rivals renew their hostilities on Feb. 9 (Feb. 8 in North America). UFC CEO Dana White recently claimed that Khamzat Chimaev is the frontrunner to fight the winner.

UFC 312 is light on value, especially compared to UFC 311, but the co-main event is solid. UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili makes the third defense of her second title reign against Tatiana Suarez. "The Ultimate Fighter 23" winner Suarez was labeled a future champion out of the gate, but frequent injuries delayed the inevitable.

The card will also feature some familiar names to the Oceanic region. Welterweight veteran Jake Matthews is back in action when he takes on Francisco Prado. Light heavyweight vet Jimmy Crute looks to pick up his first win since 2020 when he takes on Rodolfo Bellato. And heavyweight Justin Tafa returns to face off against Tallison Teixeira.

UFC 312 fight card, odds

Dricus du Plessis (c) -210 vs. Sean Strickland +175, middleweight title



Tatiana Suarez -120 vs. Zhang Weili (c) +100, women's strawweight title

Tallison Teixeira -130 vs. Justin Tafa +110, heavyweights



Rodolfo Bellato -170 vs. Jimmy Crute +140, light heavyweights

Jake Matthews -230 vs. Francisco Prado +190, welterweights

Gabriel Santos -230 vs. Jack Jenkins +190, featherweights

Hyunsung Park -230 vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel +190, flyweights



Aleksandre Topuria -425 vs. Cody Haddon +330, bantamweights



Viacheslav Borshchev -135 vs. Tom Nolan +115, lightweights



Quillan Salkilld -550 vs. Anshul Jubli +400, lightweights



Wang Cong -500 vs. Bruna Brasil +380, women's flyweights



Kevin Jousset -250 vs. Jonathan Micallef +200, welterweights



UFC 312 info

Date: Feb. 8



Feb. 8 Location: Qudos Bank Arena -- Sydney, Australia



Qudos Bank Arena -- Sydney, Australia Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 312 countdown

