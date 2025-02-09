UFC 312 live results -- Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland: Updates, highlights, time, fight card, prelims
The promotion is back in Australia with a pair of title fights atop the marquee down under
Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland run it back in opposite corners. Strickland was UFC middleweight champion when Du Plessis beat him last year. At UFC 312 tonight, Du Plessis defends the title from the man he took it from.
The middleweight rivals headline Saturday's pay-per-view card in Sydney, Australia. Du Plessis and Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa, respectively, since their first clash at UFC 297. Whoever leaves Sydney champion has two legitimate title challengers awaiting them: Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov.
The co-main event might be as dramatic when Zhang and Suarez meet. Zhang has not been super active of late with just four fights since June 2022. Her last win came in April when she battled past fellow Chinese fighter Yan Xiaonan. Suarez, meanwhile, has had her own problems with inactivity because of injuries throughout her career. Her last fight came in August 2023 when she submitted former champion Jessica Andrade.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 312 below. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET.
UFC 312 card, results
- Dricus du Plessis (c) -220 vs. Sean Strickland +180, middleweight title
- Tatiana Suarez -135 vs. Zhang Weili (c) +115, women's strawweight title
- Tallison Teixeira def. Justin Tafa via first-round knockout (elbow, punches)
- Rodolfo Bellato vs. Jimmy Crute ends in majority draw (28-28, 28-28, 29-27)
- Jake Matthews def. Francisco Prado via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Gabriel Santos def. Jack Jenkins via third-round submission (rear naked choke)
- Tom Nolan def. Viacheslav Borshchev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Wang Cong def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Aleksandre Topuria def. Colby Thicknesse via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Rongzhu def. Kody Steele via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Jonathan Micallef def. Kevin Jousset via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Quillan Salkilld def. Anshul Jubli via first-round knockout (punch)
The first of tonight's two title fights begins shortly. UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili is enjoying her second reign with the title. She looks to make three consecutive title defenses by emerging victorious tonight. "The Ultimate Fighter" tournament winner Tatiana Suarez has long been considered a future champion. Unfortunately, repeat injuries continue to prevent her from reaching her full potential. Tonight, Suarez can finally claim the title many believe she's deserved for years.
Official result: Tallison Teixeira def. Justin Tafa via first-round TKO. Teixeira follows a body kick with a heavy heady kick. Teixeira, who boasts a nine-inch reach and seven-inch height advantage, towers over his opponent. Teixeira presses Tafa against the fence. Teixeira throws a knee to the body followed by an elbow directly to the face. Tafa crumbles and covers up as Teixeira reigns ground strikes. The referee intervenes for the fast first-round finish.
One non-title fight remains. "Contender Series" alum Tallison Teixeira makes his UFC debut against heavyweight slugger Justin Tafa.
Official result: Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato ends in a majority draw (29-27 Crute, 28-28 draw, 28-28 draw).
Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato -- Round 3: The final round begins with an exchange of strikes. Crute pursues the takedown but can't get it. Crute snaps his opponent's head back with a one-two. Bellato is racking up calf kicks. Crute eats a heavy two-punch combination. Crute lands a right hand over Bellato's shoulder. Bellato initiates a takedown and gets Crute's back. Bellato slips and rips to the body. Bellato snaps Crute's head back. Another calf kick shakes Crute's base. Bellato is doing a great job of blocking Crute's combos. Both men land hard punches with 40 seconds left. A stiff jab backs Crute up. Crute sticks his tongue out and Bellato slaps him. They throw labored strikes until the clock runs. Another very close round. The likeliest outcomes are Crute by decision or a draw. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Bellato (28-28 draw)
Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato -- Round 2: Bellato lands a calf kick. Crute cracks him with multiple right hands. Crute throws a right hook and left head kick. Both men eat jabs. Bellato snatches the Muay Thai clinch but eats three uppercuts for his effort. Bellato's left eye is beginning to puff up. Bellato lands a hard left hand followed by a calf kick. Crute chains together takedowns but Bellato bounces to his feet. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is shouting in Bellato's corner. Crute is slowing down as Bellato begins to land more regularly. Bellato lands two hard punches to the body and eats a stiff knee. Bellato lands up top! Crute continues to find a home for his straight right, bloodying Bellato's nose. Bellato catches the back of Crute's head with a spinning wheel kick. A much closer round. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Bellato (19-18 Crute overall)
Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato -- Round 1: Bellato looks enormous relative to Crute. Bellato dives onto a body lock and commits to a vicious throw, but somehow ends up on the bottom mount! Bellato turns his back and nearly falls into a rear-naked choke! Crute lands several nice ground strikes before a scramble ensues. Crute briefly threatens a D'arce choke. Another scramble leads Crute to the top half guard. Crute with a beautiful elbow and additional ground strikes. Bellato gets to his feet with 30 seconds left but is rocked by a right hand! Bellato lands one of his own but eats another stiff shot! Bellato stumbles back and falls over. Crute hunts the TKO finish but can't get it before the round ends. Unofficial scorecard: 10-8 Crute
The light heavyweights take center stage next. Jimmy Crute looked like a legitimate light heavyweight contender, starting his UFC run 4-1. He's now winless in his last four fights and could be on the chopping block. Rodolfo Bellato looks to stamp out Crute's lingering fire and improve his UFC record to 2-0.
Official result: Jake Matthews def. Francisco Prado via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado -- Round 3: Matthews immediately on the offense. Prado does a good job of landing leg kicks before moving out of the way. Prado with a body kick. Matthews lands a sneaky left hook. Prado nails a front kick to the body. Prado is doing a better job of blocking and evading his opponent's punches this round. Matthews partially lands a head kick before fending off a takedown attempt. Prado with another body kick and leg kick. Matthews lands a heat-seeking left hook before stunning his opponent with a second one. Prado lands a nice punch but it doesn't have the same steam. Matthews scores a thudding right hand. The fighters tangle against the fence as the clock runs out. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Matthews (29-28 Matthews overall)
Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado -- Round 2: Prado throws a lead elbow but it's blocked. Matthews responds with a quartet of body hooks. Matthews runs into a solid counterpunch from his opponent. Prado lands two beautiful knees from the Muay Thai clinch. Matthews continues holding the center of the cage. Prado with more outside leg kicks. Matthews throws a crisp left hook. Prado walks forward and eats a clean uppercut. Prado presses Matthews against the fence halfway through the round. Matthews lands more boxing combos to the head and body. Prado's cut is starting to leak. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Matthews (29-28 Matthews overall)
Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado -- Round 1: Matthews is active with his strikes early. He's doing a great job of throwing offense while keeping his guard high. Prado throws back with little effect. Matthews lands with a pair of right hands. Prado lunges into a clinch but pays for it. Matthews lands half a dozen uppercuts to the chin and body. Prado with a hard calf kick on the retreat. A right-hand catches Prado over his shoulder. Both fighters land dueling right hooks. Prado scores a takedown at the four-minute mark of the round. Matthews gets to his feet with 30 seconds left. Prado is sporting a cut on his forehead. Matthews stuns Prado with a beautiful boxing combo! Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Matthews
UFC 312's pay-per-view main card begins shortly. We'll have round-by-round play-by-play moving forward. Kicking off the main card are welterweights Jake Matthews and Francisco Prado. Matthews is coming off a win over Phil Rowe; meanwhile, Prado hopes to recover from a decision loss to Daniel Zellhuber.
