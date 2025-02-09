UFC 312 live results -- Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland: Updates, highlights, time, fight card, prelims

Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland run it back in opposite corners. Strickland was UFC middleweight champion when Du Plessis beat him last year. At UFC 312 tonight, Du Plessis defends the title from the man he took it from.

The middleweight rivals headline Saturday's pay-per-view card in Sydney, Australia. Du Plessis and Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa, respectively, since their first clash at UFC 297. Whoever leaves Sydney champion has two legitimate title challengers awaiting them: Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov.

The co-main event might be as dramatic when Zhang and Suarez meet. Zhang has not been super active of late with just four fights since June 2022. Her last win came in April when she battled past fellow Chinese fighter Yan Xiaonan. Suarez, meanwhile, has had her own problems with inactivity because of injuries throughout her career. Her last fight came in August 2023 when she submitted former champion Jessica Andrade.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 312 below. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC 312 card, results