UFC 312 results, highlights: Dricus du Plessis shatters Sean Strickland's nose en route to retaining title

There will be no cries about robberies after UFC 312. Dricus du Plessis left no doubt who the better man was as he beat Sean Strickland more decisively than he did at UFC 297.

Last year, Strickland and his fans bemoaned that Du Plessis won an undeserved split decision to claim the UFC middleweight title. Du Plessis and Strickland fought to a second decision on Saturday, albeit with a far more decisive outcome. Du Plessis nearly swept Strickland on the scorecards (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) to improve 2-0 in their series.

Du Plessis predicted a knockout, submission or dominant decision when speaking to CBS Sports before the fight. He accomplished the latter with a constant onslaught of offense. The defending champion was relentless in his approach. Du Plessis walked down Strickland, threw all manner of attacks and outstruck him in four of five rounds.

Du Plessis' biggest moment came in Round 4 when he shattered Strickland's nose with a long-range right hand. "DDP" aggressively pursued a finish, but a panicked Strickland was able to avoid disaster and settle back into the fight. Strickland's nose gushed with blood, but he told his corner in between rounds that he managed to reset it by himself.

Du Plessis can look forward to a high-profile title defense after beating former champions Israel Adesanya and Strickland. UFC CEO Dana White previously anointed Khamzat Chimaev as the next title challenger. Nassourdine Imavov is also a viable challenger after KOing Adesanya last week. But it seems du Plessis has sights set on bigger obstacles.

"Is there no one else? Is there no one else?" Du Plessis shouted into the microphone post-fight while staring down UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Periera, who cornered Strickland for their fight in Sydney, Australia.

"I am a top three pound-for-pound fighter as of tonight, and I'm going for that number one spot."

Meanwhile, women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili did much of the same to her latest title challenger in Tatiana Suarez. Zhang survived a first-round takedown from Suarez as the American was not able to do much of anything with it. From there, the champion put on a masterful striking display as her speed proved to be way too much for Suarez to handle and react to. Zhang even threw in a late takedown in Round 4 for good measure as her full skill set was on display throughout the 25 minutes where she even threatened a late submission on the grappling specialist.

