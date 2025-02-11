UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira had a banner year in 2024 but now he must face who many have named his most credible challenger. Magomed Ankalaev finally challenges Pereira for the title at UFC 313.

On March 8, Pereira and Ankalaev headline the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pereira was a top candidate for 2024 Fighter of the Year after knocking out Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr. Those challengers, all primarily strikers, had a mountain to climb against former two-division Glory kickboxing champion Pereira.

Many deem Ankalaev a well-rounded fighter capable of presenting the champion with new challenges, particularly in the wrestling department. Ankalaev previously fought Jan Blachowicz to a majority draw for the vacant light heavyweight title. He's undefeated in 13 consecutive fights since tapping out to a Hail Mary submission by Paul Craig in the final second of his UFC debut.

Saturday's co-main event has Fight of the Year written all over it. Former BMF champion Justin Gaethje fights Dan Hooker in a five-round non-title fight. Gaethje has an easy case for being the sport's most exciting fighter, achieving 13 post-fight bonuses in 13 UFC fights. Hooker is no slouch in the bonus department either. His 2020 scrap with Dustin Poirier was on the shortlist of best fights that year. Gaethje looks to bounce back from his CBS Sports' 2024 KO of the Year loss to Max Holloway. Hooker appeared to be on death's doorstep after going 1-4, but remarkably pieced together a three-fight winning streak heading into UFC 313.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 313 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 313 fight card, odds

Alex Pereira (c) -115 vs. Magomed Ankalaev -105, light heavyweight title



Justin Gaethje -160 vs. Dan Hooker +135, lightweights

King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy, lightweights

Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van, flyweights

Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo, women's strawweights

Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall, featherweights

Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal, welterweights

Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan, middleweights

Chris Gutierrez vs. Jean Matsumoto, bantamweights

Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz, middleweights



UFC 313 info