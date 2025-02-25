UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira had a banner year in 2024 but now he must face who many have named his most credible challenger. Magomed Ankalaev finally challenges Pereira for the title at UFC 313.

On March 8, Pereira and Ankalaev headline the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pereira was a top candidate for 2024 Fighter of the Year after knocking out Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr. Those challengers, all primarily strikers, had a mountain to climb against former two-division Glory kickboxing champion Pereira.

Many deem Ankalaev a well-rounded fighter capable of presenting the champion with new challenges, particularly in the wrestling department. Ankalaev previously fought Jan Blachowicz to a majority draw for the vacant light heavyweight title. He's undefeated in 13 consecutive fights since tapping out to a Hail Mary submission by Paul Craig in the final second of his UFC debut.

The co-main event was to see a pair of lightweights duke it out in a wild brawl, but that fight is no longer possible. Justin Gaethje is now in need of a new opponent after Dan Hooker suffered a hand injury in training camp. Hooker announced the injury and showed off how swollen his hand has become after landing it on a training partner's head. Now, it's unclear if Gaethje will remain on the card. The rest of the undercard is severely lacking name quality with the next fight in line to feature being rising lightweight prospect Mauricio Ruffy taking on veteran King Green.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 313 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 313 fight card, odds

Alex Pereira (c) -120 vs. Magomed Ankalaev +100, light heavyweight title



Justin Gaethje vs. TBD, lightweight

Mauricio Ruffy -600 vs. King Green +430, lightweights

Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van, flyweights

Jalin Turner -120 vs. Ignacio Bahamondes +100, lightweights

Curtis Blaydes -300 vs. Rizvan Kuniev +240, heavyweights

Amanda Lemos -125 vs. Iasmin Lucindo +105, women's strawweights

Mairon Santos -370 vs. Francis Marshall +290, featherweights

Carlos Leal -600 vs. Alex Morono +430, welterweights

Armen Petrosyan -125 vs. Brunno Ferreira +105, middleweights

Chris Gutierrez vs. Jean Matsumoto, bantamweights

Djorden Santos -175 vs. Ozzy Diaz +145, middleweights



UFC 313 info