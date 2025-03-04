UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira had a banner year in 2024 but now he must face who many have named his most credible challenger. Magomed Ankalaev finally challenges Pereira for the title at UFC 313.

On March 8, Pereira and Ankalaev headline the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pereira was a top candidate for 2024 Fighter of the Year after knocking out Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr. Those challengers, all primarily strikers, had a mountain to climb against former two-division Glory kickboxing champion Pereira.

Many deem Ankalaev a well-rounded fighter capable of presenting the champion with new challenges, particularly in the wrestling department. Ankalaev previously fought Jan Blachowicz to a majority draw for the vacant light heavyweight title. He's undefeated in 13 consecutive fights since tapping out to a Hail Mary submission by Paul Craig in the final second of his UFC debut.

The co-main event sees a high-level rematch between top strikers after Dan Hooker was forced to withdraw with a hand injury. Justin Gaethje is set to take on Rafael Fiziev at lightweight with a ton at stake. Gaethje is coming off of one of the most devastating knockouts of all time at the hands of Max Holloway in 2024. Fiziev has not been seen since suffering a brutal knee injury in 2023 that forced him into a TKO loss to Matuesz Gamrot. The winner will be well positioned for another big fight in 2025.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 313 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 313 fight card, odds

Alex Pereira (c) -120 vs. Magomed Ankalaev +100, light heavyweight title



Rafael Fiziev -155 vs. Justin Gaethje +130, lightweights

Jalin Turner -130 vs. Ignacio Bahamondes +110, lightweights

Iasmin Lucindo -140 vs. Amanda Lemos +120, women's strawweights

Mauricio Ruffy -500 vs. King Green +380, lightweights

Curtis Blaydes -320 vs. Rizvan Kuniev +250, heavyweights

Joshua Van -190 vs. Rei Tsuruya +160, bantamweights

Armen Petrosyan -150 vs. Brunno Ferreira +125, middleweights

Carlos Leal -700 vs. Alex Morono +500, welterweights

Mairon Santos -300 vs. Francis Marshall +240, featherweights

Djorden Santos -195 vs. Ozzy Diaz +165, middleweights



UFC 313 info