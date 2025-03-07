UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira had a banner year in 2024 but now he must face who many have named his most credible challenger. Magomed Ankalaev finally challenges Pereira for the title at UFC 313.

On March 8, Pereira and Ankalaev headline the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pereira was a top candidate for 2024 Fighter of the Year after knocking out Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr. Those challengers, all primarily strikers, had a mountain to climb against former two-division Glory kickboxing champion Pereira.

Many deem Ankalaev a well-rounded fighter capable of presenting the champion with new challenges, particularly in the wrestling department. Ankalaev previously fought Jan Blachowicz to a majority draw for the vacant light heavyweight title. He's undefeated in 13 consecutive fights since tapping out to a Hail Mary submission by Paul Craig in the final second of his UFC debut.

The co-main event sees a high-level rematch between top strikers after Dan Hooker was forced to withdraw with a hand injury. Justin Gaethje is set to take on Rafael Fiziev at lightweight with a ton at stake. Gaethje is coming off of one of the most devastating knockouts of all time at the hands of Max Holloway in 2024. Fiziev has not been seen since suffering a brutal knee injury in 2023 that forced him into a TKO loss to Matuesz Gamrot. The winner will be well positioned for another big fight in 2025.

Beyond the top two fights, fans will struggle to find big-time matchups. But there are some veteran names looking to make an impact once again. Jalin Turner is back in an important lightweight contest when he takes on Ignacio Bahamondes, looking to bounce back from a TKO loss to Renato Moicano last year. Another veteran at lightweight looks to turn back the clock when King Green (formerly Bobby Green) takes on rising prospect Mauricio Ruffy. Plus, former heavyweight title challenger Curtis Blaydes is back when he takes on Rizvan Kuniev.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 313 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 313 fight card, odds

Alex Pereira (c) -120 vs. Magomed Ankalaev +100, light heavyweight title



Rafael Fiziev -155 vs. Justin Gaethje +130, lightweights

Jalin Turner -130 vs. Ignacio Bahamondes +110, lightweights

Iasmin Lucindo -140 vs. Amanda Lemos +120, women's strawweights

Mauricio Ruffy -500 vs. King Green +380, lightweights

Curtis Blaydes -320 vs. Rizvan Kuniev +250, heavyweights

Joshua Van -190 vs. Rei Tsuruya +160, bantamweights

Armen Petrosyan -150 vs. Brunno Ferreira +125, middleweights

Carlos Leal -700 vs. Alex Morono +500, welterweights

Mairon Santos -300 vs. Francis Marshall +240, featherweights

Djorden Santos -195 vs. Ozzy Diaz +165, middleweights



UFC 313 info

Date: March 8



March 8 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 313 countdown

Who wins UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card picks, and find out.