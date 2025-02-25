Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker seems to be off the table. On Tuesday, Hooker suggested he could no longer take part in UFC 313's barnburner co-main event after suffering a hand injury.

"Dad had a fight, or was supposed to have a fight, but I've busted my paw," Hooker said on his daughter's YouTube channel.

Gaethje, nor the UFC have responded to Hooker's injury. It's unclear if Gaethje will remain on the card if Hooker is removed. The lightweight fight was the main support for UFC 313, headlined by UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev on March 8.

Hooker's hand injury isn't the first bump on the road to their fight. Hooker told CBS Sports on Monday that UFC informed him their five-round fight was reduced to three rounds. Hooker previously told Submission Radio this was done at Gaethje's request. When asked at the UFC Fight Night post-fight press conference in Seattle on Feb. 22, UFC CEO Dana White told CBS Sports he was unsure about the situation.

UFC 313 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.