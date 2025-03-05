UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria were neck-and-neck for 2024 Fighter of the Year. The Brazilian begins a 2025 campaign he hopes will rival what he accomplished last year when he headlines UFC 313 against top contender Magomed Ankalaev. Though "Poatan" is the shining star of UFC 313 in Las Vegas on Saturday, a few other fights are worthy of attention.

Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev fought tooth and nail in 2023. Gaethje's defenses were crumbling under Fiziev's swift and technically superior striking. But as Fiziev chipped away at his opponent's armor, Gaethje chipped at his foe's gas tank. Gaethje's marauding style roared to life as Fiziev faded deeper into the fight. Gaethje eked out a majority decision in one of the best fights that year. On Saturday, under abrupt conditions, they pen the sequel.

Ahead of UFC 313, take a look at three fights you shouldn't miss this weekend.

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

A Gaethje fight will always make this list. It doesn't matter who he fights. The former BMF champion is violence personified, earning 13 post-fight bonuses in 13 UFC fights. It's a shame that Dan Hooker pulled out of their scheduled fight, but Fiziev is a great stylistic replacement. Gaethje and Fiziev produced a Fight of the Night in 2023, earning Round of the Year honors from various publications. Both strikers have something to prove. Gaethje is getting long in the tooth as he bounces back from his 2024 Knockout of the Year loss to Max Holloway. Fiziev hasn't won a fight in three years: losing a majority decision to Gaethje before suffering a knee injury against Mateusz Gamrot that sidelined him for 17 months. Fiziev fatigued during their first meeting and it's unclear how his stamina will hold up on short notice. It's messy, but the unknowns add intrigue to this guaranteed barnburner.

"I like to go forward and bring blood to the cage," Fiziev told CBS Sports' Brian Campbell. "I have to fight with a cold brain and ice in my head. Maybe this fight will look different because I need to fight smart. Maybe not. Maybe we'll make a crazy steam room with blood again."

Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes



Turner made a crucial mistake in his last fight. The KO artist dropped Renato Moicano at UFC 300, but attempted a walkoff KO instead of finishing the job. Turner's tactical error allowed Moicano to recover and eventually submit him. He enters UFC 313 hoping to wipe that loss from memory. Turner is vicious when he's on. "The Tarantula" has finished his seven UFC wins, four by KO and three by submission. Bahamondes is almost as potent. Bahamondes has stopped 80% of his UFC wins. Most impressive is his 2021 spinning wheel kick KO against Roosevelt Roberts. Much like Saturday's co-main event, a KO finish is on the table.

King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Green joins fellow UFC 300 alum Gaethje and Turner on this weekend's main card. Green, coming off a vicious beatdown of fellow veteran Jim Miller, was most recently choked out by Paddy Pimblett. Green is among the UFC's most unique strikers, operating with a hands low boxing approach. Ruffy represents the Fighting Nerds team running roughshod in the promotion. Ruffy's last fight was his first career decision win. Before that, Ruffy racked up 10 KOs. A perfect 3-0 in the UFC, Ruffy wants to keep the momentum going for himself and teammates like Jean Silva and Caio Borralho. This fight will stay on the feet and we're grateful for it.