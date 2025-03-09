Alex Pereira had one of the most memorable UFC title runs in recent history. It's a shame it's end will be so poorly remembered. Magomed Ankalaev unseated Alex Pereira to win the light heavyweight title at UFC 313. The promotion could book an immediate rematch, but they should move on to other things.

A major talking point heading into UFC 313 was what awaited Pereira on the other side. Having defeated almost every viable contender at light heavyweight, a heavyweight super fight was the appropriate next step. Pereira's heavyweight ambitions lost some luster on Saturday, but it's still a better option than what the light heavyweight division presents.

Ankalaev's ascent presents opportunities for fresh matchups. Elsewhere on the card, Justin Gaethje kept his title ambitions intact by fending off Rafael Fiziev.

After UFC 313, let's examine the best fights to make for Saturday's winners and losers.

Heavyweight

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane: You won't find many writers who bang the drum of meritocracy more than I do. That changed after UFC 313. Ankalaev was the rightful title challenger, but his win drained all interest I had in the 205-pound title picture. Heading into the fight, I envisioned an immediate rematch if Pereira lost to Ankalaev. After seeing the fight, I think it's best if UFC salvages what they can from a "Poatan" heavyweight run. But matchmaking Pereira at heavyweight isn't simple.

UFC CEO Dana White intends to book heavyweight champion Jon Jones against interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall. Unfortunately, there's no word on if and when the heavyweight title unifier will materialize. Pereira can't make firm plans to move up until there's clarity at the top of the division. Coming off a loss, it's easier to book him in a non-title fight. Assuming Jones vs. Aspinall comes to fruition, UFC should book Pereira vs. Gane in a title eliminator. If Jones or Aspinall pulls out, Pereira makes a great substitute.

Light heavyweight

Magomed Ankalaev (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka: Ankalaev has an impressive knack for rendering his opponent's offense obsolete. Unfortunately, that makes it hard to book exciting fights. Prochazka might be the only fighter on the planet capable of drawing anything resembling a fun fight out of Ankalaev. Prochazka will be the highest ranked light heavyweight contender if Pereira moves up. He's also coming off a win against Jamahal Hill. Something about Prochazka getting a third title fight off a 2-2 run doesn't sit well with me, but it's the best of an unappetizing situation.

Lightweight

Justin Gaethje vs. Charles Oliveira 2: Similar to the heavyweight division, it's hard to matchmake the lightweight elite without knowing the champion's plans. Since January, Islam Makhachev has been linked to Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria. Oliveira seemed like a strong candidate to fight Makhachev, but recently said he was waiting for a call. Topuria vacated the featherweight title to pursue a lightweight run, but we don't know if he'll get an immediate title shot. White said Tsarukyan would need to work his way back to contention after pulling out of UFC 311 one day before. Gaethje vs. Tsarukyan is a fresh but less exciting proposal. Gaethje vs. Oliveira was nuts for its brief 3:22 run time. Functioning with the belief that Makhachev vs. Topuria happens, book Gaethje vs. Oliveira 2 on the undercard so they can step up for any late withdrawals.

Rafael Fiziev vs. Dan Hooker or Igancio Bahamondes: Fiziev performed admirably on short notice against UFC's No. 3 ranked lightweight contender. Fiziev had not fought in 18 months and agreed to fight one of lightweight's best conditioned athletes with 10 days to prepare. I think he deserves another Top 10 opponent after rescuing the co-main event. Fiziev vs. Hooker is a ton of fun and a natural fit after Fiziev replaced Hooker. If you think Fiziev should fight backwards, fellow striker Bahamondes will be a Top 15 lightweight after submitting Jalin Turner on Saturday.