UFC 313 live results -- Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev: Updates, highlights, fight card, prelims, time

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was an unstoppable force last year, but he has something to prove on Saturday. Magomed Ankalaev is perceived as Pereira's toughest light heavyweight title challenger. Many believe Ankalaev can wrestle the title away from "Poatan" at UFC 313.

Pereira had an explosive 2024, knocking out Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr. Against Ankalaev, Pereira faces his most competent grappler since narrowly beating Jan Blachowicz via split decision in his 205-pound debut. Ankalaev hasn't lost since getting caught in a Hail Mary submission in his UFC debut, and most recently knocked out Johnny Walker.

The co-main event sees a high-level rematch between top strikers after Dan Hooker was forced to withdraw with a hand injury. Justin Gaethje is set to take on Rafael Fiziev at lightweight with a ton at stake. Gaethje is coming off of one of the most devastating knockouts of all time at the hands of Max Holloway in 2024. Fiziev has not been seen since suffering a brutal knee injury in 2023 that forced him into a TKO loss to Matuesz Gamrot. The winner will be well positioned for another big fight in 2025.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 313 below. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC 313 card, results