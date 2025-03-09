UFC 313 live results -- Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev: Updates, highlights, fight card, prelims, time

The sophomore main card fight takes place in the women's strawweight division. Former title challenger Amanda Lemos takes on Iasmin Lucindo. Lemos hopes to bounce back from a loss to Virna Jandiroba by snapping Lucindo's four-fight winning streak.
The promotion is back in Las Vegas with a light heavyweight title fight atop the marquee
UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was an unstoppable force last year, but he has something to prove on Saturday. Magomed Ankalaev is perceived as Pereira's toughest light heavyweight title challenger. Many believe Ankalaev can wrestle the title away from "Poatan" at UFC 313.
Pereira had an explosive 2024, knocking out Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr. Against Ankalaev, Pereira faces his most competent grappler since narrowly beating Jan Blachowicz via split decision in his 205-pound debut. Ankalaev hasn't lost since getting caught in a Hail Mary submission in his UFC debut, and most recently knocked out Johnny Walker.
The co-main event sees a high-level rematch between top strikers after Dan Hooker was forced to withdraw with a hand injury. Justin Gaethje is set to take on Rafael Fiziev at lightweight with a ton at stake. Gaethje is coming off of one of the most devastating knockouts of all time at the hands of Max Holloway in 2024. Fiziev has not been seen since suffering a brutal knee injury in 2023 that forced him into a TKO loss to Matuesz Gamrot. The winner will be well positioned for another big fight in 2025.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 313 below. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET.
UFC 313 card, results
- Alex Pereira (c) -120 vs. Magomed Ankalaev +100, light heavyweight title
- Rafael Fiziev -155 vs. Justin Gaethje +130, lightweights
- Jalin Turner -130 vs. Ignacio Bahamondes +110, lightweights
- Iasmin Lucindo -140 vs. Amanda Lemos +120, women's strawweights
- Mauricio Ruffy def. King Green via first-round knockout (spinning back kick)
- Joshua Van def. Rei Tsuruya via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Brunno Ferreira def. Armen Petrosyan via second-round submission (armbar)
- Carlos Leal def. Alex Morono via first-round knockout (punches)
- Mairon Santos def. Francis Marshall via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
- Ozzy Diaz def. Djorden Santos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Mauricio Ruffy leads KO of the Year race with stunning wheel kick
Ruffy did not waste a single motion on Saturday. Ruffy was patient in his approach but committed to its execution. The Fighting Nerds representative slowly corralled King Green to the fence before uncorking a picture perfect wheel kick. Green took the heel directly to his cheek and hit the mat face first. The official finish came officially at 2:07 of Round 1.
"Las Vegas, good night!" Ruffy said in his post-fight interview before calling out Beneil Dariush for a UFC Fight Night main event.
UFC 313's pay-per-view main card is officially underway! We open tonight's five fight main card with Mauricio Ruffy vs. King Green. This should be a striker's delight between two fighters trending in different directions. Ruffy represents the Fighting Nerds team running roughshod in various divisions. Green is determined to turn things around after being submitted by Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304.
Joshua Van outclasses Rei Tsuruya in meeting of prospects
Van and Tsuruya standout entered UFC 313 as two of the most compelling flyweight prospects. Their combined record before Saturday's fight was 22-2. Once the cage door closed, Van soared by his fellow flyweight. Van rendered Tsuruya's offense ineffective for 15 minutes. Tsuruya, who was undefeated before tonight, was significantly outstruck in all three rounds. Tsuruya found brief success with takedowns but couldn't generate enough offense to swing the rounds in his favor. Van was on the hunt from start to finish and it rewarded him with a clean sweep on the scorecards.
Next up to bat are flyweights Joshua Van and Rei Tsuruya. Van is a -190 favorite in this battle between compelling prospects.
Brunno Ferreira 'hulks' out on Armen Petrosyan
If Ferreira is beating you, he's stopping you. "The Hulk" kept his finishing streak intact on Saturday, stopping his 13th opponent in as many wins. Petrosyan experienced disaster after disaster from the start. In Round 1, Ferreira rocked Petrosyan with an overhand left. Petrosyan recovered but put himself well behind by landing two consecutive groin kicks. Petrosyan's second infraction earned a point deduction, likely putting him at a 10-8 deficit. Petrosyan's questionable tactics continued in Round 2. The referee briefly halted the action for a potential groin strike to Petrosyan, but the blow clearly landed to the body. Later, Petrosyan grabbed the fence repeatedly while underneath Ferreira. Petrosyan's shady efforts were fruitless as Ferreira scored an armbar submission at 4:27 of Round 2.
Next we move to the middleweight division. Armen Petrosyan is desperate for a win after consecutive losses. Petrosyan most recently suffered a Knockout of the Year contender when Shara Bullet dropped him with a double spinning back fist. Ferreira has finished all 12 of his professional wins but his KO power couldn't save him from Abus Magomedov's submission game last time out.
Carlos Leal extinguishes Alex Morono's flame
Morono's heart is unquestionable but grit wasn't enough on Saturday. Leal lived up to expectations as a -700 betting favorite. Leal overloaded Morono with relentless strikes to the head and body. He rocked Morono halfway through Round 1 and never let up. Leal cracked Morono repeatedly with punches and inside elbows to the head, switching to body punches and knees whenever Morono got his guard up. Morono, looking increasingly punch drunk, continued to swing ineffective Hail Mary punches. The referee mercifully intervened at 4:16 of Round 1.
Welcome to CBS Sports' live coverage of UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev. We'll have fight recaps from this point forward with round-by-round play-by-play for the main card. No need to refresh, just keep your eyes glued here.
Ozzy Diaz and Mairon Santos won their fights against Djorden Santos and Francis Marshall, respectively. Next up is Carlos Leal vs. Alex Morono on the preliminary card. Leal is tonight's biggest betting favorite, clocking in at -700.
