The UFC Light Heavyweight Championship will be on the line when defending champion Alex Pereira battles top-ranked Magomed Ankalaev to highlight the main card at Saturday's UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The early preliminary card is expected to get underway around 6:30 p.m. ET, with the main UFC 313 fight card starting around 10 p.m. ET. Pereira is coming off a successful title defense at UFC 307 this past October when he defeated Khalil Rountree Jr. with a fourth-round TKO. Ankalaev is coming off a unanimous decision win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 this past October.

Pereira is a -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100), while Ankalaev is priced at -105 (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev odds, with that fight listed at +150 to go the distance. Also on the main card, women's strawweight fighters take the spotlight as fifth-ranked Amanda Lemos (+125) takes on seventh-ranked Iasmin Lucindo (-150) in a title bout.

Pereira vs. Ankalaev preview

Pereira, 37, first won the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship and Performance of the Night with a TKO of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 on Nov. 11, 2023. He has successfully defended that title three times. He defeated Jamahal Hill by first-round knockout at UFC 300 in April 2024, before winning a rematch with Prochazka by second-round TKO at UFC 303 in June 2024. He then followed that up with his win over Rountree.

The Brazilian is No. 3 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. Since beginning his professional career with a middleweight bout in October 2015, he has compiled a 12-2 record. He has 10 wins by knockout and two by decision. His losses have come by knockout and submission.

In the meantime, Ankalaev, 32, has also been on a roll. Since his only professional loss, which was by submission to Paul Craig at UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Volkov in March 2018, he has gone 11-0-1 with one no contest. Prior to the win over Rakic, he was dominant with a second-round knockout of Johnny Walker at UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 in January 2024. That bout was a rematch of their UFC 294 fight, which ended as a no contest due to an accidental illegal knee which rendered Walker unable to continue.

Ankalaev began his professional career in January 2014, earning a majority decision over Vasily Babich at Oplot Challenge 96 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. He proceeded to go 8-0, catching the attention of UFC. He lost to Craig in his initial UFC appearance, but hasn't missed a beat since. In going 19-1-1 with one no contest, he has 10 wins by knockout and nine by decision.

Top UFC 313 predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev selections here: He is backing Curtis Blaydes (-305) to defeat Rizvan Kuniev (+245) in a heavyweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Blaydes is a veteran wrestler and longtime Top-five ranked UFC heavyweight," Vithlani told SportsLine. "His boxing has continued to improve as well, utilizing his long rangy straight punches. Blaydes has been knocked out by power-punchers Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall in recent fights, but Kuniev doesn't represent nearly the same striking threat. Kuniev will apply heavy forward pressure, looking to punch his way into the clinch, and drag his opponents to the floor. While he certainly is powerful and can land damaging short shots, his level of competition hasn't been very impressive. Kuniev's best win was over dangerous striker Rennan Ferreira in the PFL, but the fight was later overturned to a no-contest due to Kuniev's failed drug test for use of banned substances."

UFC 313 main fight card, odds

Alex Pereira (-115) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (-105)

Justin Gaethje (+135) vs. Rafael Fiziev (-160)

Jalin Turner (+105) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (-125)

Amanda Lemos (+125) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (-150)

King Green (+360) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-480)