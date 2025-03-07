Magomed Ankalaev has been waiting for a second crack at becoming light heavyweight champion. He gets that chance when he faces superstar champion Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 313 on Saturday.

Pereira moved up to light heavyweight one fight after losing the middleweight title in his rematch with Israel Adesanya. It only took two fights for Pereira to claim the light heavyweight crown, which he has successfully defended three times since. Ankalaev has been seen as Pereira's toughest fight in the division and hungry to win the title after a UFC 282 fight with Jan Blachowicz for the vacant belt ended in a draw.

Familiar rivals meet in the co-main event when Rafael Fiziev looks to avenge a 2023 majority decision loss to all-action fighter Justin Gaethje. Fiziev is stepping into the fight on short notice after Dan Hooker suffered a hand injury late in camp and had to withdraw from the event.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's look closer at the full fight card with the latest odds before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities.

UFC 313: Magomed Ankalaev gets his shot at being the 'final boss' for Alex Pereira at light heavyweight Brian Campbell

UFC 313 fight card, odds

Alex Pereira (c) -120 vs. Magomed Ankalaev +100, light heavyweight title



Rafael Fiziev -155 vs. Justin Gaethje +130, lightweights

Jalin Turner -130 vs. Ignacio Bahamondes +110, lightweights

Iasmin Lucindo -140 vs. Amanda Lemos +120, women's strawweights

Mauricio Ruffy -500 vs. King Green +380, lightweights

Curtis Blaydes -320 vs. Rizvan Kuniev +250, heavyweights

Joshua Van -190 vs. Rei Tsuruya +160, bantamweights

Armen Petrosyan -150 vs. Brunno Ferreira +125, middleweights

Carlos Leal -700 vs. Alex Morono +500, welterweights

Mairon Santos -300 vs. Francis Marshall +240, featherweights

Djorden Santos -195 vs. Ozzy Diaz +165, middleweights

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer), Shakiel Mahjouri (writer), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (senior editor).

UFC 313 picks, predictions



Campbell Brookhouse Mahjouri Mormile Wise Pereira (c) vs. Ankalaev Pereira Pereira Pereira Pereira Ankalaev Gaethje vs. Fiziev Fiziev Fiziev Gaethje Gaethje Gaethje Turner vs. Bahamondes Turner Bahamondes Turner Turner Bahamondes Lucindo vs. Lemos Lucindo Lucindo Lucindo Lucindo Lemos Ruffy vs. Green

Green Ruffy Ruffy Ruffy Ruffy

Pereira vs. Ankalaev

Campbell: This is the true matchup for anyone (Ankalaev included) who believes UFC matchmaking has carefully kept one of its biggest stars away from anyone who could expose him on the ground. The only issue with this is that Ankalaev, despite having the grappling accolades and upbringing in Dagestan, Russia, hasn't utilized his wrestling all that much throughout his current run to title contention. Ankalaev is a well-rounded fighter who believes in his striking ability just as much as his grappling, which could become his biggest issue should he begin to feel comfortable trading with Pereira at close range. While it should be expected that Ankalaev has some success taking Pereira down, keeping him there (and punishing him for it) is another thing altogether. Pereira is where he is at in such record time after transitioning from kickboxing because of his ability to find ways to win in difficult situations. Ankalaev represents a very challenging threat to "Poatan" but not one he can't figure out.

Brookhouse: I've been consistent in saying that Ankalaev as a wrestling threat is overrated. He does have a solid wrestling base, but he averages less than one takedown landed per 15 minutes of action and also has a takedown accuracy of just 31%. While Ankalaev does have a clear wrestling advantage over Pereira, Pereira's wrestling has gotten better fight over fight. Add to that Ankalaev's tendency to want to strike rather than wrestle, and you have to give the edge to Pereira in a pure striking battle. I expect this to be a close fight where Ankalaev does have moments where he decides to shift into a grappling mode but that Pereira will edge things out by having the more meaningful moments on the feet.

Gaethje vs. Fiziev

Campbell: Nearly two years to the day since he lost a disputed majority decision in their first meeting at UFC 268, Fiziev has returned healthy for his rematch against Justin Gaethje despite taking the fight on just 10 days' notice due to a hand injury suffered by Dan Hooker. Fiziev has been idle for 18 months after a knee injury led to a TKO defeat against Mateusz Gamrot. Not only was Fiziev competitive with Gaethje the first time around, he was greatly affected by an eye poke that compromised his vision. But a lot has happened in two years, including Gaethje getting knocked out cold by Max Holloway in the final second of their five-round, BMF title bout at UFC 300 last April. At 36, too many questions remain about the durability of Gaethje's chin following so many fight of the year contenders throughout his UFC run. Fiziev also succeeded in their first meeting at getting Gaethje off of his game plan and forcing him to use wrestling and backward steps to figure out a close win. Look for the fresher Fiziev to outwork him this time around and make his march back into the Top 10.

Mahjouri: Saturday's co-main event comes down to which falters first: Gaethje's chin or Fiziev's stamina. It was true in their first fight and even truer now. Gaethje is coming off his one-punch KO loss; meanwhile, Fiziev takes the fight on short notice after an 18-month layoff. Fiziev rocked Gaethje with hard shots in the first half of the fight, but struggled with Gaethje's relentless pressure down the stretch. I'll hesitantly side with Gaethje, believing his chin will hold up a little longer than Fiziev's endurance will under suboptimal conditions.

Turner vs. Bahamondes

Brookhouse: This is going to be a striking battle between two fighters with a tremendous amount of reach for the division. Both men stand 6-foot-3, which is towering for 155 pounds. Both fighters also throw strikes at a high volume, though Bahamondes connects more often, with an average of 7.17 strikes landed per minute to Turner's 5.6. Bahamondes is also a bit better defensively. In a fight that should feature nothing but striking, I'll go with the guy that lands more and gets hit less. Bahamondes should get the stoppage at some point in a fun fight to watch.

Mahjouri: Turner's tough losses will benefit him against a fighter with less elite experience. Turner and Bahamondes are dynamic strikers with high outputs. Turner is the more consistent and diverse finisher. Bahamondes is especially good at landing multiple shots before absorbing one in return. It could go either way, but Turner's experience and submission skills provide him with more avenues to success.