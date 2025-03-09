UFC 313 results, highlights: Magomed Ankalaev upsets Alex Pereira to claim light heavyweight title

Magomed Ankalaev didn't exactly wrestle the UFC light heavyweight title away from Alex Pereira, but he did manage to beat "Poatan" at his own game. Ankalaev is now the 205-pound champion after a surprising unanimous decision from the judges in Las Vegas following a very close five-round fight. The loss ends Pereira's five-fight win streak, which included three title defenses.

How Pereira would handle Ankalaev's wrestling was a leading narrative heading into UFC 313. Few predicted Ankalaev would land the more effective strikes. While Pereira invested in calf kicks, Ankalaev focused on pressuring his opponent backward. Ankalaev didn't find great success at first, but his forward movement allowed him to land critical punches. Ankalaev landed several clean strikes in Round 2 and rocked him at the buzzer. It was the most decisive blow of the fight.

Oddsmakers correctly identified that Ankalaev's well-roundedness could trouble Pereira. Ankalaev didn't land a single of his 11 attempted takedowns, but his ability to mix in grappling fatigued Pereira and muted his offense. The fight was very close with people online split between 48-47 scores in either direction. The judges were more convinced, ruling a unanimous decision for Ankalaev (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

"I can't even put it into words," Ankalaev said post-fight through a Russian interpreter. "This is my dream and it's right here around my waist."

Ankalaev's victory was both validation and redemption. The new champion previously fought Jan Blachowicz for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in 2022. The critically panned fight ended in a split draw, and UFC CEO Dana White opted to move on without granting either man a subsequent title shot. It took three fights for Ankalaev to earn another title shot despite being undefeated since September 2018.

"We followed our strategy," Pereira said after his loss. "We know that he puts people against the fence and plays that game. But winning with that gameplan incentivizes people to do that. People might say it's a boring style, but when a guy wins doing that it makes people want to do that."

Elsewhere on the card, Justin Gaethje got back in the win column with an impressive showing against Rafael Fiziev. The two previously duked it out in 2023 with Gaethje earning the majority decision. This time, it was a bit more clear as Gaethje earned the unanimous decision against an opponent making his return from injury on 12 days' notice. Plus, Ignacio Bahamondes made waves with his first-round submission of Jalin Turner, who promptly told reporters he planned to retire after his fourth loss in five fights.

UFC 313 card, results