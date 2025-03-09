Mauricio Ruffy may have locked up Knockout of the Year just two minutes into the UFC 313 main card. Ruffy scored a highlight-reel spinning kick to the head of King Green, sending him down and out to kick off Saturday's pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ruffy was the sharper striker from the opening bell, but Green is a dangerous veteran who was capable to striking back at any moment. Unfortunately for Green, he never got that opportunity as Ruffy backed him up with strikes before feinting with a left hook and letting the momentum carry him through the spinning hook kick, which landed high on Green's head and sent him spilling to the canvas to end the fight at the 2:07 mark of the opening frame.

Ruffy fights out of the surging Fighting Nerds camp from Brazil. He captured a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2023. His UFC debut announced his real arrival, knocking out Jamie Mullarkey with a flying knee into a flurry of punches. After defeating Green, he's now riding a three-fight winning streak in the Octagon.

Green debuted in the UFC in February 2013 and has been a staple of the division ever since. He was coming off of a submission loss to Paddy Pimblett this past July and now holds a 1-3 record in his three most recent outings.