Alexander Volkanovski could become UFC featherweight champion again without beating the man who took the title from him. After Ilia Topuria vacated the featherweight title, Volkanovski and Diego Lopes were called on to headline UFC 314 for the vacant belt.

On April 12, Volkanovski vs. Lopes top the marquee at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Volkanovski's momentum is tanking, but he can change everything in one night. Volkanovski is coming off consecutive KO losses to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and former featherweight champ Topuria in title fights. Volkanovski wisely took 14 months off to recover and now has to face another hungry contender.

While Volkanovski competes in his 10th consecutive title fight, Lopes gets his first crack at gold. Lopes shot out of a cannon, taking the fight to renowned contender Movsar Evloev in a short notice losing effort. Lopes graduated from UFC debutant to title challenger in less than two years. He finished his first three opponents with full training camps before beating Dan Ige and Brian Ortega to become an elite featherweight.

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett meet in an intriguing five-round, non-title co-main event. Other highlights from the card include former interim featherweight titleholder Yair Rodriguez vs. decorated Bellator double champ Patricio Pitbull in the latter's UFC debut, Jean Silva vs. Bryce Mitchell and Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 314 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 314 fight card, odds

Alexander Volkanovski -155 vs. Diego Lopes +130, vacant lightweight title



Paddy Pimblett -130 vs. Michael Chandler +110, lightweights

Jean Silva vs. Bryce Mitchell, featherweights

Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull, featherweights

Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates, welterweights

Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodsen, featherweights

Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes, light heavyweights

Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba, women's strawweights

Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa, featherweights

Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper, lightweights

Alberto Montes vs. Roberto Romero, featherweights

Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweights

Sumudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo, flyweights

Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio, middleweights

Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan, women's bantamweights

