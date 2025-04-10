UFC is back on PPV this weekend with arguably its deepest card of 2025. The promotion heads to Miami with a vacant featherweight title fight anchoring a card that features some of the most prominent names in the sport today. Former featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski takes on Diego Lopes for the 145-pound title in the main event while Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett battle it out at lightweight in the co-main event. It all goes down from the Kaesya Center on Saturday night.

Volkanovski's momentum is tanking, but he can change everything in one night. Volkanovski is coming off consecutive KO losses to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and former featherweight champ Topuria in title fights. Volkanovski wisely took 14 months off to recover and now has to face another hungry contender.

While Volkanovski competes in his 10th consecutive title fight, Lopes gets his first crack at gold. Lopes shot out of a cannon, taking the fight to renowned contender Movsar Evloev in a short notice losing effort. Lopes graduated from UFC debutant to title challenger in less than two years. He finished his first three opponents with full training camps before beating Dan Ige and Brian Ortega to become an elite featherweight.

Chandler and Pimblett meet in an intriguing five-round, non-title co-main event. Other highlights from the card include former interim featherweight titleholder Yair Rodriguez vs. decorated Bellator double champ Patricio Pitbull in the latter's UFC debut and Jean Silva takes on Bryce Mitchell in something of a grudge match.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 314 along with the latest odds.

UFC 314 fight card, odds

Alexander Volkanovski -130 vs. Diego Lopes +110, vacant featherweight title



Paddy Pimblett -155 vs. Michael Chandler +130, lightweights

Yair Rodriguez -195 vs. Patricio Pitbull +165, featherweights

Jean Silva -270 vs. Bryce Mitchell +220, featherweights

Nikita Krylov -195 vs. Dominick Reyes +165, light heavyweights

Sean Woodson -165 vs. Dan Ige +140, featherweights

Virna Jandiroba -140 vs. Yan Xiaonan +120, women's strawweights

Chase Hooper -800 vs. Jim Miller +550, lightweights

Darren Elkins -380 vs. Julian Erosa +300, featherweights

Michal Oleksiejczuk -205 vs. Sedriques Dumas +170, middleweights

Sumudaerji -195 vs. Mitch Raposo +165, flyweights

Marco Tulio -400 vs. Tresean Gore +300, middleweights

Nora Cornolle -170 vs. Hailey Cowan +145, women's bantamweights

UFC 314 info

Date: April 12

April 12 Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami

Kaseya Center -- Miami Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

