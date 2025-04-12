UFC is back on PPV this weekend with arguably its deepest card of 2025. The promotion heads to Miami with a vacant featherweight title fight anchoring a card that features some of the most prominent names in the sport today. Former featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski takes on Diego Lopes for the 145-pound title in the main event while Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett battle it out at lightweight in the co-main event. It all goes down from the Kaesya Center on Saturday night.

Volkanovski is getting a title shot at an odd time. The Aussie is coming off a pair of knockout losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria -- both champions in their own right -- despite his incredible resume as a featherweight. Volkanovski is considered one of the best in the division's history after beating Max Holloway three times and cleaning out the rest of the top contenders in the division in Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung, Jose Aldo and Yair Rodriguez. But the Aussie is now 36 and this sport is unforgiving to aging fighters.

His opponent on Saturday represents that next generation of contender as Lopes gets his first chance at gold. The native of Brazil enters on a five-fight win streak as he has rapidly risen to this opportunity in just two years. His last two wins are his best in taking decisions over Brian Ortega and Dan Ige in 2024 to go along with a TKO of Sodiq Yusuff earlier in that year.

The undercard features some great matchups as serves as the deepest event of the year to date. The co-main event pits a rising lightweight contender in Paddy Pimblett against a gritty veteran who has faced just about every top fighter in the division in Michael Chandler. Plus, former two-division Bellator MMA champion Patricio Pitbull makes his promotional debut when he takes on former interim featherweight titleholder Yair Rodriguez. And arguably the biggest matchup of the night from an interest perspective sees Bryice Mitchell take on Jean Silva at featherweight.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 314 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 314 fight card, odds

Alexander Volkanovski -145 vs. Diego Lopes +120, vacant featherweight title



Paddy Pimblett -170 vs. Michael Chandler +145, lightweights

Yair Rodriguez -205 vs. Patricio Pitbull +170, featherweights

Jean Silva -190 vs. Bryce Mitchell +160, featherweights

Nikita Krylov -185 vs. Dominick Reyes +155, light heavyweights

Sean Woodson -180 vs. Dan Ige +150, featherweights

Virna Jandiroba -150 vs. Yan Xiaonan +125, women's strawweights

Chase Hooper -900 vs. Jim Miller +560, lightweights

Julian Erosa -340 vs. Darren Elkins +265, featherweights

Michal Oleksiejczuk -190 vs. Sedriques Dumas +160, middleweights

Sumudaerji -170 vs. Mitch Raposo +145, flyweights

Marco Tulio -380 vs. Tresean Gore +300, middleweights

UFC 314 info

Date: April 12

April 12 Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami

Kaseya Center -- Miami Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | Price: $79.99

10 p.m. ET (Main card) | $79.99 How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 314 countdown

