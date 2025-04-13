The latest UFC PPV is in the books after an eventful night in Miami. UFC 314 gave fans a little bit of everything with eight of the 13 fights ending in a stoppage. That included a pair of nasty submissions with one coming from an unlikely source.

The main event saw Alexander Volkanovski reclaim his throne atop the featherweight division after a decision win over Diego Lopes. Volkanovski became the first male fighter over 35 years old to win a title and first to do so after two straight losses. He got the opportunity to do so after Ilia Topuria, who knocked out Volkanovski in his most recent fight, vacated the title to move up to lightweight.

It was a bruising win for the Aussie too. After coming out hot to start, Lopes battled back into the fight a bit late and put the new champion on the backfoot. But as has been the case so often with Volkanovski in his career, he weathered the storm and avoided most of the danger with his movement and counter striking.

The other big headline coming out of UFC 314 was Paddy Pimblett. The Englishman brutalized Michael Chandler en route to a third-round TKO win after dominating him in all aspects of the fight. "Paddy the Baddy" took Chandler apart with his grappling and busted him open on the cheek with a nasty knee. An onslaught of punches from mount finally brought the stoppage from the referee. Pimblett said after the fight that he wants to take on any of the former title challengers at lightweight available, including Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and former champion Charles Oliveira.

CBS Sports was with you throughout fight week with the latest news, in-depth features and betting advice to consider. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 315 in Montreal.

UFC 314 fight card, odds

Alexander Volkanovski (c) def. Diego Lopes via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

Paddy Pimblett def. Michael Chandler

Yair Rodriguez def. Patricio Pitbull via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jean Silva def. Bryce Mitchell

Dominick Reyes def. Nikita Krylov via first-round knockout (punch)

Dan Ige def. Sean Woodson via third-round TKO (punches)

Virna Jandiroba vs. Yan Xiaonan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chase Hooper def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Julian Erosa def. Darren Elkins via first-round TKO (punches)

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Sedriques Dumas via first-round TKO (punches)

Sumudaerji def. Mitch Raposo via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Marco Tulio def. Tresean Gore via second-round TKO (punches)

Nora Cornolle def. Hailey Cowan via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)

UFC 314 countdown