UFC's deepest pay-per-view since January is closing in. On Saturday, UFC 314 returns to Miami with a strong lineup featuring former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes in the marquee. But the fights further down the card are driving just as much, if not more, fan interest.

There might not be a fight with more steam than Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett. Affectionally called Paddy "the Baddy," the English fighter is primed for a major breakout if he can beat the former UFC title challenger and Bellator champion Chandler. Speaking of Bellator MMA, the promotion's legendary champion Patricio Pitbull makes his UFC debut against Yair Rodriguez.

Take a look at three fights worthy of attention beyond UFC 314's main event.

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Pimblett's star power and skill are beginning to level out. Pimblett was considered more hype than legitimate contender for a long time. His dominant win over Bobby "King" Green turned heads. He's now the fighter drawing the most attention to UFC 314 despite having more proven commodities, including all-time great featherweight champ Volkanovski, on the card. Chandler is a perfect litmus test. The three-time Bellator champion is experienced, powerful and capable of giving any elite lightweight a tough fight. Both men are reliable finishers who produce fun fights. If Pimblett beats Chandler decisively, the UFC has all the fuel needed to strap a rocket to him.

Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull

The two-division Bellator champion makes his long-awaited UFC debut. It's always a gift seeing a decorated champ join the UFC. Pitbull, the former Bellator lightweight and featherweight champion, is widely considered the promotion's great athlete. Pitbull left the Professional Fighters League as Bellator featherweight champ, but he may not be at peak power. Before beating Jeremy Kennedy in March 2024, Pitbull lost consecutive fights for the first time, including his first one-punch KO loss. Pitbull attributed his poor performance to two herniated disks. Pitbull, 37, is one fight removed from cervical spine surgery and faces a former UFC interim champion for the first time. Rodriguez, 32, has youth on his side but faces tough questions after consecutive stoppage losses to Brian Ortega and Volkanovski. Rodriguez's dynamic striking is an exciting contrast with Pitbull's tactical well-roundedness.

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva

The source material for this fight is in poor taste, but it's rallied fans behind rising star Silva. In January, Mitchell was widely criticized for pro-Adolf Hitler, Holocaust-denying comments. UFC CEO Dana White publicly condemned Mitchell but stopped short of punishing him. Silva weaponized the widespread anger for Mitchell to angle for a fight between them. Mitchell is two fights removed from suffering one of the scariest knockouts in UFC history at Josh Emmett's hands. Many fans hope he'll suffer the same fate against Silva, a KO machine who's stopped all four opponents since signing with UFC. Mitchell's submission grappling is a great foil to Silva's striking. The subject matter is disturbing, but Silva has positioned himself as The Punisher for a now widely despised foe.

Honorable mentions: Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba, Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson, Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper