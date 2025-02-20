Alexander Volkanovski can become UFC featherweight champion again without avenging his loss to Ilia Topuria. UFC CEO Dana White announced Wednesday evening that Volkanovski will fight Diego Lopes for the vacant title at UFC 314.

Volkanovski vs. Lopes will headline UFC's return to Miami on April 12. According to White, Topuria vacated the 145-pound title as he prepares to move up to the lightweight division after his win over Max Holloway in October. Volkanovski (26-4) took most of 2024 off after consecutive knockout losses to Topuria and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Lopes (26-6) is on an impressive 5-0 run, most recently beating Brian Ortega inside The Sphere in Las Vegas.

White also announced a slew of fights to support the main event at UFC 314. The most notable being a five-round, non-title bout between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett at lightweight. Plus, longtime Bellator superstar Patricio Pitbull will make his debut with the promotion on the card. The former two-division Bellator champion, often considered the promotion's greatest export, makes his UFC debut against former interim featherweight champ Yair Rodriguez. Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates and Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes were also announced.

UFC 314 takes place at the Kaseya Center in Miami.