Top-ranked Alexander Volkanovski will battle third-ranked Diego Lopes for the Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight title in the main event of UFC 314 on Saturday. The early preliminaries from Kaseya Center in Miami get underway at 6 p.m. ET with the main UFC 314 fight card set to get underway around 10 p.m. ET. The featherweight title is vacant after Ilia Topuria vacated the title in February after moving up to lightweight. Volkanovski is fighting for the first time in more than a year.

Volkanovski vs. Lopes preview

Volkanovski, 36, will look to turn around his recent fortunes. He has won just once over his last four bouts following a 22-fight winning streak, including losing back-to-back fights for the first time in his career. Volkanovski is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Topuira at UFC 298 in February 2024, losing the UFC featherweight crown in the process. In October 2023, he suffered a first-round knockout to Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship.

Volkanovski will look to defy history against Lopes. A fighter who is 35 years old or older is 0-17 all-time in UFC title fights at 155 pounds or lighter. Volkanovski does have stamina, with an average fight time of 16:54, the longest in featherweight history. He is 26-4 all-time with 13 wins by knockout, three by submission and 10 by decision.

Lopes, 30, is on a five-fight winning streak and will be competing for his first UFC title fight. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Brian Ortega at UFC 306 in September 2024. Lopes enters the fight with a five-inch height advantage, but has an average fight time of 6:55, the shortest among active featherweights. Among Lopes' most impressive wins have come against Ortega, Dan Ige and Sodiq Yusuff.

He has compiled a 26-6 career record, including 12 wins by submission, 10 via knockout and four by decision. He has 15 first-round finishes. Lopes has been fighting professionally since September 2012 in Brazil. In his first fight, he knocked out Francivaldo Arauvo at It's Time Combat 1.

UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes predictions

Dan Ige (+134) at FanDuel Sportsbook to defeat Sean Woodson (-172) in a featherweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"The 13-1-1 Woodson is a slick and rangy boxer who fights on the outside," Vithlani told SportsLine. "He uses his smooth footwork and tricky feinting to set the rhythm of the dance. He'll have a dangerous dance partner in Ige, whose power is renowned in the weight class. Ige is coming off losses to top-10 featherweight contenders Lerone Murphy and Diego Lopes. Ige was extremely competitive in both of those fights and impressed me despite the results. He hurt Murphy with punches and was able to effectively wrestle against the dangerous grappler Lopes."

UFC 314 main fight card, odds

Diego Lopes (+122) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (-145)

Paddy Pimblett (-160) vs. Michael Chandler (+135)

Yair Rodriguez (-205) vs. Patricio Pitbull (+170)

Jean Silva (-220) vs. Bryce Mitchell (+180)

Nikita Krylov (-185) vs. Dominick Reyes (+155)