UFC 314 results, highlights: Alexander Volkanovski recaptures featherweight title with win over Diego Lopes

Volkanovski battered Lopes early before having to survive a late flurry from the rising contender

Alexander Volkanovski is UFC featherweight champion once again. Volkanovski defeated Diego Lopes by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 314 to capture the vacant title.

Were there concerns that Volkanovski may have been gun-shy after suffering nasty knockouts to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria in back-to-back fights, those concerns were quickly put to bed. Volkanovski was on point from the jump. Volkanovski connected with heavy right and left hands throughout the opening frame, adding in a few leg kicks and a big takedown shortly before the bell.

Volkanovski continued to pour on the effective offense through the second round, beating an increasingly flustered Lopes to the punch and even sending Lopes stumbling into the cage off of a combination. Despite how poorly things had been going, Lopes had a big moment late in the second when he landed a right hand as Volkanovski was moving backward, the shot sending Volkanovski to the canvas right before the bell.

While the knockdown was partially a product of Volkanovski's balance as he moved backward, it gave Lopes a moment of momentum to try and build off of. Despite that, Volkanovski was again largely in control through the third round and seemingly took a 3-0 advantage in rounds on into the championship rounds.

Things got interesting in Round 4, with Lopes landing an uppercut to Volkanovski's right eye that seemed to bother him. As Volkanovski pawed at the eye, Lopes came forward with a steady stream of punches as Volkanovski retreated and attempted to recover. While Volkanovski eventually was back to landing well-timed counter shots by the end of the frame, in the corner after the round, he told his corner, "I'm starting to get my eyesight back now."

Seemingly knowing his chance to capture the championship was slipping away, Lopes spent the final minute of the fight trying to come forward and pressure Volkanovski with strikes, though nothing of note landed out of the aggression and Volkanovski again was the man landing cleaner punches.

After five rounds of action, the judges returned scorecards of 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46 all for Volkanovski who now begins his second reign as featherweight champion.

With the win, Volkanovski becomes the first male fighter in UFC history to win a championship fight after the age of 35. Volkanovski previously won the title with a December 2019 win over Max Holloway and made five successful title defenses before being knocked out by Topuria in February 2024.

Lopes lost his UFC debut in March 2023 before winning five straight fights to earn his first career shot at UFC gold. After the fight, he vowed that he would be back, and at 30 years old, there's still plenty of time for Lopes to capture a championship.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way on Saturday, bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 314 below.

UFC 314 card, results

  • Alexander Volkanovski (c) def. Diego Lopes via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)
  • Paddy Pimblett def. Michael Chandler via third-round TKO (punches)
  • Yair Rodriguez def. Patricio Pitbull via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Jean Silva def. Bryce Mitchell via second-round submission (ninja choke)
  • Dominick Reyes def. Nikita Krylov via first-round knockout (punch)
  • Dan Ige def. Sean Woodson via third-round TKO (punches)
  • Virna Jandiroba vs. Yan Xiaonan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Chase Hooper def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Julian Erosa def. Darren Elkins via first-round TKO (punches)
  • Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Sedriques Dumas via first-round TKO (punches)
  • Sumudaerji def. Mitch Raposo via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Marco Tulio def. Tresean Gore via second-round TKO (punches)
  • Nora Cornolle def. Hailey Cowan via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)
Alexander Volkanovski becomes UFC champion again after a heartbreaking two years

Volkanovski is ready to fully savor his second reign as UFC champion, something he told CBS Sports eluded him the first time. Volkanovski and Diego Lopes fought tooth and nail for the featherweight title vacated by Ilia Topuria. The judges ruled a unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46) in favor of Volkanovski. The win will go a long way to soothing Volkanovski's spirit after consecutive knockout losses to Topuria and Islam Makhachev. He took the a needed break and returned to claim his second title.

"It's good to be back. I've never felt the love so much..." Volkanovski said in his post-fight interview. "For everyone watching, adversity is a privilege. It really is. This moment is incredible."

Volkanovski achieved two rare feats on Saturday night. He became the first male fighter 35 years of age or older to win a UFC title fight at 155 pounds or lower. He's also the first person to win a UFC title coming off consecutive losses.

 
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes -- Round 5: 10-9 Volkanovski

Volkanovski told his corner in between rounds, "I'm starting to get my eyesight back." Lopes opened with a lot of pressure. Volkanovski landed a hard right hand that Lopes ate well. Volkanovski with a good jab. Lopes responded with a solid body kick. Volkanovski faked the trip and landed a hard right hook. Lopes whiffed miserably on a wheel kick. Both men landed in the pocket, but Volkanovski's elbow landed hardest. Lopes started incorporating leg kicks, but ate a left hook. Volkanovski with a nice one-two. Lopes with a right hand. Volkanovski landed a left hook, a jab and a knee. Lopes fended off his ninth takedown of the fight. Lopes dodged a combo and glance at the clock, it read 90 seconds. Lopes lunged forward with two left hooks that partially landed. Volkanovski with more jabs and a right hand. Lopes pressed forward, determined to find a KO with 45 seconds left. Volkanovski attempted a trip, but Lopes kept his balance. A few punches take us to the horn.

 
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes -- Round 4: 10-9 Lopes

Volkanovski's right hand continues to be his most effective weapon. Lopes with a calf kick. Volkanovski with a pair of right hands. Lopes arguably got the better of a dangerous firefight in close. Volkanovski continued mixing in the wrestling threat, but it's ineffective beyond limiting Lopes' offensive options. Lopes cracked Volkanovski with an uppercut that cut him on the right eye! Volkanovski is on the retreat! Both men land in a firefight as the former champ continues to flee. Lopes eats a big right hook.

 
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes -- Round 3: 10-9 Volkanovski

Volkanovski with a nice right hand early. Lopes responded with a clubbing right hand. Volkanovski's jabs continue to land, but Lopes is landing more accurately. Both men clipped each other with hard hooks. Volkanovski doubled up on a clubbing right hook. Volkanovski with a hard counter right hook. Volk gets cracked with a stiff jab. Volkanovski with a trip and takedown attempt, both of which failed. Volkanovski continues to time the counter right hand.

 
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes -- Round 2: 10-9 Volkanovski

Lopes took the center of the Octagon early. Volkanovski with a pair of leg kicks. The former champ lands a solid cross. Both men landed single strikes. Lopes landed a solid left hand after eating a right. Lopes stuffed a takedown attempt. Lopes landed a double jab. Volkanovski rocked Lopes with a right hook, left hook combo. Lopes bounced off the fence but stayed on his feet and fended off the grappling attempt. Something cut Volk around the right eye. Volkanovski can't miss with his jab. Volkanovski got the better of the gunslinging but refused to accept Lopes' invitation to keep brawling. Lopes dropped Volkanovski late in Round 2, but Volkanovski brawled his way to freedom. Lopes caught Volkanovski dipping back with a cross. I'm not sure that one punch is enough to win him the round.

 
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes -- Round 1: 10-9 Volkanovski

Volkanovski opened with inside leg kicks, then threw one high. Lopes caught a kick but ate a spinning back fist. Lopes landed a nice low kick. Volkanovski threw a nice right hand, Lopes reciprocated with an uppercut. Lopes threw volume power punches every time Volkanovski got within clinch range. A solid cross by Lopes. Volkanovski landed a huge overhand right. Volkanovski finished a three-punch combination with a right hand that stumbled Lopes. Volkanovski with a stiff jab. Volkanovski switched to wrestling. He didn't take Lopes down, but landed a nice knee against the fence. Volkanovski landed multiple hard punches against the fence, took down Lopes and landed a series of ground strikes.

 
It's time for the main event. Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes fight for the UFC featherweight title vacated by Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski attempts to regain his featherweight crown after consecutive losses to Islam Makhachev and Topuria. Lopes' rapid two-year ascent from debutant to title challenger is worthy of praise. The KO and submission threat is on a five-fight winning streak, most recently beating Brian Ortega.

 
Paddy Pimblett scores star-making stoppage against Michael Chandler

Pimblett is ready for primetime! Pimblett entered UFC 314 as the betting favorite, but few predicted he'd thoroughly dismantle Chandler. Pimblett outstruck and outgrappled the one-time UFC lightweight title challenger in rounds one and two. Chandler tried to press the issue in Round 3 and paid for it. Pimblett split open Chandler and sent him reeling. What followed was a vicious beatdown on the ground that drew a TKO stoppage.

"We stick to the gameplan, we use fight IQ and we beat motherf---ers up! Anymore questions?" Pimblett said in his post-fight interview. I'll fight anyone in the top four or five. I want that world title. Laugh all you want and say I'll never be champ, just like you said I'd never be ranked or in the top 10. What now, you gang of mushrooms? I want Dustin [Poirier], Justin [Gaethje], Charles [Oliveira] or the little posh boy Arman [Tsarukyan]."

Pimblett's skillset has finally leveled out with his hype. It's time to strap the rocket to Paddy "The Baddy."

 
Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett -- Round 3

A counter knee split, Chandler and follow-up strikes sent him in retreat! Chandler retaliated with a Superman punch! Pimblett snatched Chandler's leg, took him down and got back control against the fence. Pimblett continued hunting the rear-naked choke while occasionally land hard ground strikes. Chandler's face was bloodied and battered. Pimblett mounted Chandler and unloaded with vicious ground-and-pound. Chandler covered up and the referee had no choice but to wave it off.

 
Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett -- Round 2: 10-9 Pimblett

Chandler continued to struggle with Pimblett's size advantage. Pimblett got the better of exchanges in the pocket. Pimblett continued to employ a jab, and a left hook backing up. Pimblett backed up Chandler with a three-punch combo. Dualling kicks resulted in a cup shot to Pimblett. Chandler shot for a takedown but failed. Pimblett landed a few great uppercuts. Chandler worked his way into a takedown but struggled to keep Pimblett down. More back elbows by Pimblett. Chandler took the back, but got too high and wound up on the bottom. Pimblett started working for an arm triangle choke with two minutes left. Pimblett worked towards the arm triangle choke but Chandler benefited from having the fence to block Pimblett's progression. Pimblett adapted to throwing elbow strikes. Chandler scrambled and had his back taken. Pimblett settled into mount and landed big ground and pound! Chandler turned his back and Pimblett got the body triangle. Pimblett landed numerous elbows to the horn.

 
Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett -- Round 1: 10-9 Pimblett

Pimblett looked significantly bigger than Chandler, despite only having a two-inch height and reach advantage. Pimblett landed about five calf kicks to start. Pimblett landed two hard punches to the chin, one as Chandler blitzed forward. Pimblett attempted a Showtime-style Superman punch off the fence. Chandler landed a good punch and lunged for a successful takedown. Pimlett received multiple warnings for fence grabs. Pimblett landed some nice elbows behind him. Pimblett hunted a kimura but bailed as Chandler landed two hard ground strikes. Pimblett jumped guard and then scrambled to his feet. Pimblett landed a right hook around Chandler's guard. Pimblett threw a naked leg kick and had his head snapped back by a jab. Pimblett continued landing with single strikes. The UFC's significant strike tally read 16-2 in Pimblett's favor with 30 seconds left. Chandler landed a nice left hook. Pimblett partially landed with punches on a blitz. An easy first round for Pimblett.

 
The two remaining fights will be contested for a maximum of 25 minutes. First, Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett occupies the co-main event. Pimblett (No. 12) could take a major leap forward in the lightweight division by beating former title challenger Chandler (No. 7). Pimblett's skills are finally catching up with his hype. He can prove it tonight.

 
Yair Rodriguez spoils Patricio Pitbull's UFC debut

Pitbull's decorated career outside the UFC did nothing for him on Saturday night. Yair Rodriguez outclassed the former two-division Bellator champion on the feet, winning unanimous 30-27 scorecards. Rodriguez flummoxed Pitbull with his variety of strikes, making it difficult for Pitbull to enter striking range. In Round 3, Rodriguez dropped Pitbull with a punch and landed numerous hard elbow strikes. Pitbull's durability allowed him to endure, and a Hail Mary armbar attempt gave him the space to make it to the end of the fight.

 
Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull -- Round 3: 10-9 Rodriguez

Rodriguez's kicks continued to perturb Pitbull. The former Bellator champion landed a pair of right hands that troubled Rodriguez. Rodriguez returned fire with a body kick. Rodriguez leapt for a flying knee but ate a crunching left hook. Rodriguez answered with a harder punch that dropped Pitbull! Rodriguez landed numerous vicious elbows from inside Pitbull's guard, but the UFC debutant endured. Pitbull snatched a Hail Mary armbar with rapid speed, but Rodriguez wiggled free. Rodriguez dropped back for a heel hook attempt. Pitbull escaped with 30 seconds left and landed a hard punch. Rodriguez refused to engage in the last 30 seconds, excluding a failed spinning wheel kick, choosing to gloat instead.

 
Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull -- Round 2: 10-9 Rodriguez

Pitbull started Round 2 with more confidence. He landed a thumping right hand followed by a second sharp punch. Pitbull ducked a punch, turned the corner and took Rodriguez down. Rodriguez successfully scrambled to his feet. Rodriguez raced forward with a three-punch combo and landed the final straight punch. Pitbull leaned directly into a high kick but blocked it with one hand. Rodriguez followed with a second head kick, after which Pitbull punched forward. Rodriguez continued effortlessly throwing kicks anytime Pitbull pressed forward. Pitbull dove for a takedown but only managed to press his opponent against the fence with a body lock. Rodriguez with numerous foot stops and a trip to end the round. A more competitive round, but one that likely swung in Rodriguez's favor

 
Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull -- Round 1: 10-9 Rodriguez

The fighters get off to a patient start. It took nearly one minute for someone to throw a strike, but boy was it effective. Rodriguez masked a stiff right hand behind a leg kick as Pitbull advanced. Pitbull recollected himself and then threw his own leg kick. Rodriguez continued to keep Pitbull at bay with kicks. Pitbull blocked a jumping switch kick. Pitbull was still very tentative three minutes into the round. Rodriguez blitzed forward and landed a switch head kick. Rodriguez with a hard body kick. Pitbull tried to trip Pitbull but failed. Pitbull kicked Rodriguez's leg out from under him and settled into top position, but with 30 seconds left, there was no time to work.

 
The main card's second featherweight fight is very intriguing. Patricio Pitbull is arguably Bellator's greatest fighter. The former two-division champion makes his UFC debut tonight after leaving the Professional Fighters League as Bellator lightweight champion. Pitbull notably has a knockout win over Michael Chandler, who co-headlines tonight's card. Former interim champ Yair Rodriguez welcomes Pitbull to the UFC. Rodriguez, seven years Pitbull's junior, is a human highlight reel and one of the sport's premier strikers.

 
Pinned
Jean Silva beats Bryce Mitchell at his own game

Silva added insult to injury at UFC 314. Many expected Mitchell's submissions or Silva's knockout power to be the determining factor in this fight. Instead, Silva beat Mitchell everywhere. The first round was competitive, but Mitchell fell apart after being knocked down early in Round 2. Mitchell's takedown attempts became increasingly desperate as Silva's strikes landed. Silva capitalized on one of those desperate shots, locking up a north-south choke that forced Mitchell to tap out. Mitchell went unconscious shortly after tapping as Silva stood over him, barking like a madman.

 
Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva -- Round 1: 10-9 Silva

Silva opened with a lot of pressure and feints but very few strikes. Mitchell measured his range with various kicks to the body and legs. Silva whiffed on a spinning wheel kick. Silva landed a nice cross halfway through the round. Mitchell continued to land solid calf kicks. Silva's lead calf is bruised. Mitchell landed a spinning back fist. According to the UFC commentators, Mitchell was outstriking Silva four-to-one at the three-minute mark. Silva denied Mitchell's first takedown attempt. Silva landed with a jump switch kick to the body, followed by another wheel kick that landed! Mitchell took Silva down but fell into a tight guillotine attempt. Mitchell escaped with 30 seconds left. A tough round to judge, depending on how much you value Mitchell's leg kicks and Silva's submission attempt.

 
Tonight's first featherweight main card fight is about to begin. Jean Silva dubbed himself judge, jury and executioner in response to Bryce Mitchell's abhorrent Nazi-sympathizing comments. It's a distasteful build to a fight, but this is where we're at.

 
Amanda Nunes to be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

In between fights on the broadcast, UFC announces that former two-division champion Amanda Nunes will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer. Nunes is considered the greatest female fighter in MMA history with one of the most decorated resumes of all time that includes wins over every champion the promotion had during her time as a fighter.

Dominick Reyes continues his career resurgence with another KO

"I'm not back, I'm better!" Reyes told UFC commentator after landing a one-punch knockout on Nikita Krylov.

Dominick Reyes' career revival is remarkable. In 2019, Reyes took UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to the limit. Many believe Reyes deserved the nod, though the judges sided with Jones. Reyes' subsequent downfall was swift and startling. Reyes suffered three consecutive knockout losses as retirement thoughts crept in. The former title challenger turned things around miraculously, achieving his third straight KO win tonight.

Reyes stunned Krylov, who had his three-fight winning streak snapped, with a jab early before putting him out with a pull-back cross.

 
We move to the pay-per-view for the rest of UFC 314. Kicking off the main card is light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Dominick Reyes. In 2020, Reyes nearly defeated Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title before going on a startling downfall. Reyes was knocked out in his following three fights. He finally turned the corner last year with consecutive stoppages of Dustin Jacoby and Anthony Smith. Krylov, riding a three-fight winning streak, returns from a two-year layoff.

 
Dan Ige stops Sean Woodson questionably

Ige will find your chin if you're not an elite featherweight. Woodson seemed ahead on the scorecards heading into Round 3, using his length to tally strikes at a distance. Ige needed time to find his range, but cracked Woodson in the final frame. Woodson was in serious trouble; however, many will find issue with the timing of the stoppage. Woodson absorbed many short strikes to the temple but was in the process of standing up when the referee intervened. Officially, it'll go down as a third-round TKO for Ige.

 
Our final preliminary fight is Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson in the featherweight division. Ige (No. 15) has long been the measuring stick at the mid to low end of the UFC's official featherweight 15. Ige's last two losses are to Lerone Murphy and Diego Lopes, the latter of whom headlines tonight's vacant featherweight title fight. Woodson (13-1-1) is a long striker with an undefeated seven-fight run.

 
Yan Xiaonan barely survives, loses decision to Virna Jandriroba

Jandiroba will likely be ranked No. 1 in the UFC's official women's strawweight division after UFC 314. Jandiroba (No. 3) systematically dismantled Yan (No. 1) with her wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Jandiroba repeatedly grounded Xiaonan and pummelled her. Jandiroba extended Xiaonan's arm for a deep armbar at the end of each round, but Xiaonan survived to the buzzer each time. Jandiroba (22-3) is on a five-fight winning streak and should be next for a title after Zhang Weili and Tatiana Suarez handle business next month.

 
The next fight has implications for the women's strawweight title picture. One-time title challenger Yan Xiaonan is ranked No. 1 in the UFC's official women's strawweight rankings. Virna Jandiroba (No. 3) is on the cusp of a title shot after winning four straight.

 
Chase Hooper ragdolls Jim Miller in a meeting of grapplers from different eras

Hooper, 25, and Miller, 41, are two of the UFC's best lightweight grapplers. Miller extended his UFC record for most fights to 46 but couldn't build on his record for most wins (27). Miller started well by landing a hard punch and locking up a solid guillotine attempt, but the fight swung further in Hooper's direction as time passed. Hooper started smothering Miller halfway through Round 1 and successfully employed that strategy in rounds two and three, leading to a unanimous decision (30-27, 29-29, 29-28) win. 

Hooper worked for some intriguing submissions, including a twisted and a banana split, but never seriously threatened his veteran opponent. Hooper, who signed with the UFC at age 20, is now on a five-fight winning streak after exchanging wins and losses in his first six fights.

 
Tonight's next fight has one of the biggest age gaps in UFC history. Jim Miller, 41, takes on fellow grappler Chase Hooper, 25. Miller holds UFC records for the most bouts (45) and wins (27). He makes his 58th professional appearance against Hooper, a fellow submission specialist. Hooper signed with the UFC at age 20. Hooper struggled with UFC caliber competition so early into his development, but now rides a four fight winning streak.

 
Julian Erosa erodes zombie-like Darren Elkins

Erosa and Elkin's wealth of experience did not translate to a competitive fight. On Saturday, Erosa and Elkins competed in their 41st and 40th professional MMA fights, respectively. Erosa's sharp striking encouraged Elkins to shoot for a takedown early. While Elkins was initially successful, Elkins quickly unraveled. Erosa cracked his fellow veteran with an upkick that Elkins never recovered from. The fight played out for a few more minutes with Elkins frequently stumbling and crawling in desperation. Ultimately, Erosa landed a sequence of ground strikes with Elkins holding onto an ankle for dear life, forcing the referee's intervention. The TKO stoppage officially came at 4:15 of Round 1.

