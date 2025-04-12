The vacant featherweight championship is on the line Saturday night when former champion Alexander Volkanovski takes on rising star Diego Lopes. Volkanovski vs. Lopes serves as the main event of a very intriguing event at UFC 314 in Miami.

Volkanovski lost the title to Ilia Topouria in his most recent fight, suffering a devastating knockout. Rather than sticking around to defend the title, Topouria chose to make the jump to lightweight, leaving the belt vacant for this crossroads fight between Volkanovski, who held the title for more than four years, and Lopes, who will be fighting in his first UFC main event.

The co-main event features Paddy Pimblett in the toughest fight of his career to date when he faces heavy-hitting Michael Chandler in a lightweight bout.

Other notable names, such as Yair Rodriguez, Patricio Pitbull, Bryce Mitchell and Dominick Reyes, round out the rest of the main card.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 314 on Saturday night.

Where to watch UFC 314 prelims

Date: April 12 | Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN

Where to watch UFC 314 main card

Date: April 12 | Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 314 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 314 main card, odds