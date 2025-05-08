Belal Muhammad is ready to make the first defense of his welterweight championship when he takes on Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315. The event takes place in Montreal on May 10, marking the first time the UFC has visited the city since 2015.

Muhammad won the welterweight title with a dominant performance against Leon Edwards at UFC 305. That victory ran Muhammad's current winning streak to 10 fights. The first planned title defense for Muhammad was against Shavkat Rakhmonov, but an injury to Muhammad was followed by a Rakhmonov injury and Della Maddalena got the call.

Della Maddalena lost the first two fights of his professional career before going on a 17-fight unbeaten streak. That streak includes seven UFC victories, five of which came by stoppage.

The co-main event features Valentina Shevchenko putting the women's flyweight title on the line against Manon Fiorot. Shevchenko held the title from December 2018 until a shocking upset loss to Alexa Grasso in March 2023. Shevchenko and Grasso would battle to a draw in the rematch before Shevchenko took a lopsided decision in September 2024 to regain the title.

Like Della Maddalena, Fiorot is undefeated since losing her first professional bout. With 12 consecutive victories and seven in the UFC. She defeated Erin Blanchfield in her most recent fight, the first time Fiorot had headlined a card and fought in a five-round bout.

One fight has been adjusted on the main card early in the week as Benoit Saint-Denis has a new opponent. The French fighter was originally set to face Joel Alvarez as the PPV opener, but Alvarez suffered an undisclosed injury and was forced to withdraw. In his place steps Kyle Prepolec, who will be returning to the UFC after making two appearances in 2019 in a pair of decision losses. Prepolec is 4-1 in the time since on the regional scene in Canada.

UFC 315 fight card, odds

Belal Muhammad (c) -190 vs. Jack Della Maddalena +150, welterweight title

Manon Fiorot -140 vs. Valentina Shevchenko (c) +115, women's flyweight title

Jose Aldo -220 vs. Aiemann Zahabi +175, bantamweight

Natalia Silva -225 vs. Alexa Grasso +175, women's flyweights

Benoit Saint Denis -1115 vs. Kyle Prepolec +750, lightweights

Lee Jeong Yeong -127 vs. Daniel Santos +102, featherweights

Mike Malott -200 vs. Charles Radtke +160, welterweights

Modestas Bukauskas -110 vs. Ion Cuțelaba -110, light heavyweights

Jasmine Jasudavicius -335 vs. Jessica Andrade +250, women's flyweights

Navajo Stirling -278 vs. Ivan Erslan +215, light heavyweights

Joshua Van -480 vs. Bruno Silva +360, middleweights

Where to watch UFC 315

Date: May 10 | Location: Bell Centre, Montreal

May 10 | Bell Centre, Montreal Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 315 countdown