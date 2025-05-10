UFC is back in Canada on Saturday night for its latest PPV offering. A pair of title fights top the marquee in Montreal for UFC 315 at the Bell Centre with Belal Muhammad looking to make the first defense of his welterweight title and Valentina Shevchenko kicking off her second reign as women's flyweight champion.

The welterweight champion earned his title with an incredibly dominant performance his last time out. Muhammad took out Leon Edwards in Edwards' backyard of England to run his unbeaten streak to 11. He's beaten some of the best fighters in the world during that run, including Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady, Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia. Now, he takes on a short notice opponent in Jack Della Maddalena after the No. 1 contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov, was forced to withdraw with injury.

Shevchenko, meanwhile, looks to begin her second reign atop the 125-pound division when she takes on Manon Fiorot. Shevchenko completed her trilogy against former champion Alexa Grasso in her last appearance after the two went 1-1-1 over three fights, but their last being the least exciting. Now, "Bullet" gets arguably a tougher test in Fiorot, who has won all seven of her UFC fights, including against top contenders like Erin Blanchfield and Rose Namajunas in her last two appearances.

UFC 315 fight card, odds

Belal Muhammad (c) -190 vs. Jack Della Maddalena +150, welterweight title

Manon Fiorot -140 vs. Valentina Shevchenko (c) +115, women's flyweight title

Jose Aldo -220 vs. Aiemann Zahabi +175, bantamweight

Natalia Silva -225 vs. Alexa Grasso +175, women's flyweights

Benoit Saint Denis -1115 vs. Kyle Prepolec +750, lightweights

Lee Jeong Yeong -127 vs. Daniel Santos +102, featherweights

Mike Malott -200 vs. Charles Radtke +160, welterweights

Modestas Bukauskas -110 vs. Ion Cuțelaba -110, light heavyweights

Jasmine Jasudavicius -335 vs. Jessica Andrade +250, women's flyweights

Navajo Stirling -278 vs. Ivan Erslan +215, light heavyweights

Joshua Van -480 vs. Bruno Silva +360, middleweights

Where to watch UFC 315

Date: May 10 | Location: Bell Centre, Montreal

May 10 | Bell Centre, Montreal Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

