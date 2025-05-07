The UFC touches down in Canada with a championship doubleheader. On Saturday, Belal Muhammad and Valentina Shevchenko defend their titles at UFC 315 with multiple former champions on the undercard.

The mixed martial arts promotion tends lack a depth of strong cards on their Canadian dates. While UFC tries to put one or two title fights on Canadian pay-per-views, the cards are usually shallow. UFC 315 features multiple former champs and contenders on the undercard, but most are competing against uninspired competition.

With that in mind, let's examine UFC 315's three best non-title fights.

Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Many consider Aldo the sport's all-time best featherweight. That's why booking him against Zahabi feels odd. Aldo, 38, is likely not long for this sport, but matchmakers refuse to give him compelling bouts against other legends. Aldo defeated Jonathan Martinez before losing a split decision to Mario Bautista. Neither fight was memorable. Saturday's bout gives the same energy. So why should you care? Simply put, it's Aldo. The former featherweight champion is one of the sport's most inspiring figures. It's marvelous that he's still competent against ranked opponents. Against Zahabi, the younger brother of Georges St-Pierre's coach Firas Zahabi, you have a hometown fighter with ties to Canada's greatest export. That should create a great atmosphere for a competitive fight.

Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva

It's tough to see Grasso fighting underneath Shevchenko. The former UFC women's flyweight champion went 1-1-1 with Shevchenko, but did not get an immediate rematch. Most didn't think she would after how lifeless their trilogy bout was. Fortunately, she can make a statement on Saturday. Grasso vs. Silva is great matchmaking. Silva (No. 5) is seriously impressive. The rising contender has a 12-fight winning streak, including six UFC wins. Silva made a splash with her spinning back fist TKO of Tereza Bleda, and swept Jessica Andrade in a Fight of the Night win. Saturday's fight will crown a new top contender in Silva, or position former champ Grasso for another chance at glory.

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec

UFC 315 kicks off the main card with sheer violence. Saint Denis lost a lot of luster after consecutive KO losses to Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano. There are questions about his ceilings, but the excitement he produces is never in doubt. Sixteen of Saint Denis' 17 professional fights have ended before the final bell. Saturday's fight should be no different. Canadian Prepolec returns to the UFC on short notice, replacing injured Joel Alvarez. Few believe Prepolec can pull off the upset, but coming off three KO wins on the regional circuit -- including two head kick stoppages -- suggests the fight will be action-packed for as long as it lasts.

Honorable mentions: Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius