Jack Della Maddalena wasn't the UFC's first choice to challenge welterweight champion Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. He's arguably not even the second or third most deserving contender. But as Della Maddalena prepares for his biggest fight, he gives no weight to such criticism.

"I don't really give a f--- what anyone thinks about that," Della Maddalena told CBS Sports. "[UFC] offered it to me. Obviously, they saw fit that I was the one, and that's all that matters. Anyone can win on any given day.

"I'm going to take the belt, and they can all come to me."

An injury prevented Shavkat Rakhmonov from challenging Muhammad, presenting Della Maddalena -- who had been preparing to fight Leon Edwards -- with the opportunity. Della Maddalena's 17-fight undefeated streak hasn't swayed his detractors. Gilbert Burns took down Della Maddalena seven times before JDM scored a Hail Mary knockout. Ian Machado Garry, the official back-up fighter for Saturday's main event, believes Della Maddalena is out of his depth against Muhammad, a better wrestler than Burns.

"Every minute that goes by puts Belal in a better position because he is a workhorse," Garry told CBS Sports. "He's a grinder. He'll grab hold of you and beat you. He'll be in your grill. He will make it ugly. He will slam you. He will constantly be there.

"I've watched Jack get ragdolled by people who aren't as good as Belal... Honestly, I think he gets a finish in the later rounds. If Jack can survive until three or four, I think that's when the finish will come."

But Della Maddalena is no stranger to adversity. Quite the contrary. He's been overcoming it from day one. Della Maddalena lost his first two professional fights, turned the corner and never looked back. He's snuck out ahead in closely fought UFC bouts. He was down on the scorecards when he stopped Burns. Overcoming difficult situations is nothing new to him.

"He's not going to break me," Della Maddalena retorted. "I'm going to break him.

"You always have to give respect to the champion. Many people think I won't win this fight, backing the guy who's done the work. We'll see who breaks first."

Check out the full interview with Jack Della Maddalena below.

Most UFC champions set their sights on two goals: setting title defense records or jumping divisions to become multi-weight-class champs. Della Maddalena wants to carve a different legacy, one not seen in the welterweight division since "Ruthless" Robbie Lawler was champion a decade ago.

"Racking up finishes would be nice," Della Maddalena said. "Chasing records, but putting on exciting championship fights. Not just winning them, but racking up finishes and being an exciting champion. That's the goal."