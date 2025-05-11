UFC 315 live results -- Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena: Updates, highlights, card, odds, start time

After being underestimated by many throughout his career, Belal Muhammad captured the welterweight title at UFC 304. Muhammad will make his first defense of that title on Saturday night when he faces Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315 from Montreal.

The clash between Muhammad and Della Maddalena features two fighters on lengthy unbeaten streaks, with Muhammad riding a 10-fight winning streak and Della Maddalena having won 17 straight.

There is also another title fight scheduled for UFC 315, with Valentina Shevchenko putting the women's flyweight title on the line against Manon Fiorot. Despite Shevchenko's place as the best fighter in the division's history, she enters as a slight underdog to Fiorot, who brings a 12-fight winning streak into her first UFC title challenge.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday, bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 315 below. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to check out our predictions and picks for each main card fight as well.

UFC 315 card, odds, results