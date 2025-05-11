Skip to Main Content

UFC 315 live results -- Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena: Updates, highlights, card, odds, start time

The promotion is back in Montreal with a welterweight and women's flyweight title fights atop the marquee

After being underestimated by many throughout his career, Belal Muhammad captured the welterweight title at UFC 304. Muhammad will make his first defense of that title on Saturday night when he faces Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315 from Montreal.

The clash between Muhammad and Della Maddalena features two fighters on lengthy unbeaten streaks, with Muhammad riding a 10-fight winning streak and Della Maddalena having won 17 straight.

There is also another title fight scheduled for UFC 315, with Valentina Shevchenko putting the women's flyweight title on the line against Manon Fiorot. Despite Shevchenko's place as the best fighter in the division's history, she enters as a slight underdog to Fiorot, who brings a 12-fight winning streak into her first UFC title challenge.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday, bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 315 below. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to check out our predictions and picks for each main card fight as well.

UFC 315 card, odds, results

  • Belal Muhammad (c) -190 vs. Jack Della Maddalena +150, welterweight title
  • Manon Fiorot -140 vs. Valentina Shevchenko (c) +115, women's flyweight title
  • Jose Aldo -220 vs. Aiemann Zahabi +175, bantamweight
  • Natalia Silva -225 vs. Alexa Grasso +175, women's flyweights
  • Benoit Saint Denis -1115 vs. Kyle Prepolec +750, lightweights
  • Mike Malott -200 vs. Charles Radtke +160, welterweights
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius -335 vs. Jessica Andrade +250, women's flyweights
  • Modestas Bukauskas -110 vs. Ion Cuțelaba -110, light heavyweights
  • Navajo Stirling def. Ivan Erslan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)
  • Joshua Van def. Bruno Silva via first-round knockout (elbow)
  • Daniel Santos def. Lee Jeong Yeong via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Bekzat Almakhan def. Brad Katona via first-round knockout (punch)
Navajo Stirling def. Ivan Erslan via unanimous decision

Official scorecards were 29-28, 29-28, 29-27. The fight was a bit sloppy at times but had some fun exchanges. Stirling nearly got the finish in the third round but Erslan was able to survive to the final bell. Light heavyweights are up again in the next fight with Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cuțelaba.

 
Light heavyweights are coming up next with Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan. This fight is the first of the regular prelims, following the three "early prelim" bouts.

 
What are the best bets for the main card of UFC 315?

Our best bets for UFC pay-per-views are 12-6 for the year and we have one pick for each main card fight at UFC 315. Those picks include one champion losing their title in the two championship bouts at the top of the card. Also, we're picking Jose Aldo to get back in the win column when he faces Aiemann Zahabi. Go check out the full slate of picks while you enjoy the remainder of the preliminary bouts.

Brent Brookhouse
A second brutal knockout in three fights to get UFC 315 going

Marc-Andre Barriault took less than 90 seconds to finish Bruno Silva with a violent flurry of elbows and punches. That makes two highlight-reel finishes in the first three fights of UFC 315. If this is any indication of how the rest of the night will play out, fans in Montreal are in for a treat.

 
Are you up to speed on the biggest storylines heading into UFC 315?

From the disrespect of Belal Muhammad, to Jack Della Maddalena needing to answer some big questions, to the potential impact of Saturday night on UFC 317, Brian Campbell broke down the five biggest storylines heading into the UFC 315 main card. Check it out while the prelims continue.  

Brian Campbell
UFC 315 got started with a bang. Bekzat Almakhan took 64 seconds to knock out Brad Katona in the opener.
