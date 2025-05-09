A pair of fighters will look to continue their winning ways when Belal Muhammad meets Jack Della Maddalena in a welterweight title bout in the main event at UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena on Saturday. The main UFC 315 fight card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET from Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. Muhammad, 36, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304 last July to win the UFC welterweight crown. Della Maddalena, 28, knocked out Gilbert Burns to earn Performer of the Night honors in his last bout at UFC 299 on March 9, 2024.

Muhammad enters as the favorite at -185 (risk $185 to win $100), while Della Maddalena is the underdog at +154 in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Manon Fiorot is the -135 favorite against Valentina Shevchenko (+114) in a women's flyweight title bout. Before locking in any UFC 315 picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks.

Now, Vithlani has studied UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets.

Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena preview

Muhammad, the current UFC welterweight champion, is a two-time Performance of the Night and one-time Fight of the Night winner. The native of Chicago began his career in August 2012, when he knocked out Justin Brock at 2:17 of the first round of their bout at Hoosier Fight Club 12 in Valparaiso, Ind. He later won the inaugural Titan FC welterweight championship with a fourth-round knockout of Steve Carl in April 2016. After joining UFC, he suffered his first loss with a unanimous decision against Alan Jouban at UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Alvarez in July 2016 in Las Vegas.

Despite the loss, he earned Fight of the Night honors. He continued to hone his skills in UFC and went through a stretch of five wins and three losses, before getting on his current roll. Since losing to Geoff Neal at UFC 236 in April 2019, he has gone 10-0 with one no contest after an accidental eye poke ended his first matchup with Leon Edwards in 2021. He is 24-3-1 in his career, including five wins by knockout, one by submission and 18 by decision. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

Della Maddalena turned professional in March 2016, and started his career competing for Eternal MMA. After losing his first two professional bouts, Della Maddalena has rattled off 17 consecutive wins. He is a one-time Reign Fighting and one-time Eternal MMA welterweight champion. He joined UFC in 2022 and promptly earned the 2022 UFC Men's Rookie of the Year and the Cageside Press 2022 Newcomer of the Year, along with Jailton Almeida.

He is a four-time UFC Performance of the Night winner, and earned Fight of the Night honors once. In 19 career matches, Della Maddalena has 12 wins by knockout, two by submission and three by decision. Since January 2022, he has registered four wins by knockout in seven bouts. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC 315 predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena selections here: Ivan Erslan (+250 at FanDuel Sportsbook) to defeat Navajo Stirling (-340) in a light heavyweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"The odds are a bit too wide here, in my opinion," Vithlani told SportsLine. "Stirling is a 6-0 prospect with potential who trains out of the famed City Kickboxing MMA gym in New Zealand. Stirling has granite in his fights and great athleticism. While I do think he has room to develop into a quality light heavyweight, I'm not sure he deserves to be a 3-1 favorite in his second UFC fight. Stirling is still learning MMA on the job and remains a bit unrefined. Erslan is 14-4 in his pro MMA career and is coming off a nasty back-and-forth affair with Ion Cutelaba that resulted in a split decision. Erslan has gone five rounds before and has higher level experience. I'm willing to make a small bet that Erslan's power and experience win out." See who else to back here.

UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena main fight card, odds

Vithlani has strong picks for Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena card. He's also backing a fighter who "will engage in a grappling-heavy affair" to pull off a dominant win. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card picks, and find out.

See picks at SportsLine.

Belal Muhammad -184 vs. Jack Della Maddalena +154

Manon Fiorot -135 vs. Valentina Shevchenko +114

Jose Aldo -185 vs. Aiemann Zahabi +154

Natalia Silva -245 vs. Alexa Grasso +200

Benoit Saint-Denis -1350 vs. Kyle Prepolec +800