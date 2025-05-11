UFC 315 results, highlights: Jack Della Maddalena upsets Belal Muhammad to earn welterweight title

Australia has a new UFC champion in Jack Della Maddalena. Della Maddalena put in a fantastic performance in the main event of UFC 315, outworking Belal Muhammad to win the UFC welterweight championship.

The big concern for Della Maddalena coming into the fight was Muhammad's pressure style and wrestling base. Muhammad was never able to keep Della Maddalena on the canvas, however, and it was Della Maddalena's pinpoint striking that told the story of the fight.

From the opening round, Muhammad was on the chase, following Della Maddalena around the Octagon while the challenger connected with sharp punches. As the rounds ticked by, it was clear Della Maddalena was in control, having bloodied Muhammad's nose with strikes and cutting him under the eye with a hard counter knee.

When Muhammad was able to score takedowns, Della Maddalena was able to get back to his feet without being controlled or taking any damage.

The final round saw Della Maddalena punctuation a near-perfect performance with several flurries that forced a hurt Muhammad to defend rather than attack. At the end of five rounds of action, Della Maddalena was declared the winner by official scorecards of 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46.

"It's exactly how I thought it would feel," Della Maddalena said after his win. "He brings the pressure, you know. I knew I needed to be sharp. ... Coming in there against someone with that pressure wrestling, I knew I had to be start. I couldn't spend a lot of time on my back."

The next challenge for Della Maddalena may already be clear, with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev having his sights set on moving up to win a title in a second weight class. Della Maddalena looked at the potential fight as an opportunity to get revenge for fellow Australian fighter Alexander Volkanovski, who lost twice to Makhachev.

"It's a beautiful challenge. he's pound-for-pound number one and I'm gonna get it for Volk," Della Maddalena said.

UFC 315 card, odds, results