UFC 316 is leaning heavily on its two title fights. Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley and Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison have interesting components to them, but the rest of the card could use a facelift.

The most interesting non-title fight on the card came by happenstance. Mario Bautista, fresh off beating now-retired UFC legend Jose Aldo, was set to fight recent title challenger Marlon Vera. However, "Chito" withdrew for undisclosed reasons, spurring UFC to reach out to former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix. Mix's impending arrival is a high-selling point among a relatively barren undercard.

With the upside and downsides in mind, let's explore three non-title fights worth watching at UFC 316.

UFC 316 -- Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley: Fight card, date, odds, time, rumors, location, complete guide Brent Brookhouse

Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix

Mix might be a top-five bantamweight today. The former Bellator champion did not lose his title, he vacated it as part of a mass exodus of top fighters from the Professional Fighters League. Mix (20-1) is a remarkable grappler, having submitted Bellator champion Sergio Pettis and Magomed Magomedov. He also defeated multi-time champ and former UFC title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi. Mix doesn't have many knockouts on his record, but the knee he used to finish Raufeon Stots was one of 2023's best KOs. He's a multi-faceted. Mix's UFC debut is overdue, but at 31, he's still in his prime. Bautista, whose eight-fight winning streak includes Aldo and Ricky Simon, looks better than ever. This is a perfect first test for Mix, even on short notice.

Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Joshua Van



Gustavo da Silva had a rough start in the UFC, but kudos to UFC brass for giving him time. Da Silva, 35, turned the corner at the last moment after going winless in three UFC fights. From there, the Brazilian fighter won four straight Performance of the Night bonuses. A thorough beating at Manel Kape's hands showed da Silva's ceiling, but he's a good advocate for the flyweight division. Van, 7-1 in the UFC, can be an elite player in the division. The only thing holding him back is the KO power that served him so well on the regional scene. If Van can reignite that in the Octagon, his future looks bright.

Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland

Once upon a time, Luque and Holland had buzz that they could do big things. Both fell short of expectations, though Luque arguably got closest to title contention. Fortunately, their dynamic styles almost always make for a fun watch. Luque's chin is very weathered, but he's still one of welterweight's most reliable finishers. Holland often feels like his own worst enemy, but his takedown defense against Gunner Nelson was impressive, and it didn't come at the expense of his entertaining mid-match trash talk. Turn the volume up and don't change the channel for this one.