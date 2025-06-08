Merab Dvalishvili and Kayla Harrison rule over the men's and women's UFC bantamweight divisions, respectively. UFC 316 showcased the excellence of these two champions and set the stage for great fights later this year.

It's a great sign anytime there's clear direction for champions and contenders. It's not the case for every weight class, but Dvalishvili and Harrison have clearly defined challengers pursuing them. Cory Sandhagen is primed for the title shot that's long eluded him, and legendary champion Amanda Nunes is returning for more glory.

Following Saturday's pay-per-view in Newark, New Jersey, let's explore the best fights to make in the men's and women's 135-pound division.

Bantamweight

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen: Sandhagen has been on the cusp of a title shot for five years. Each time, he fell just short. The four UFC fighters who beat Sandhagen immediately earned title shots. Sandhagen's path is clear after beating Figueiredo. He's the only new, high-level fight for Dvalishvili. Petr Yan is another viable contender, but he's booked for a fight in July. Dvalishvili praised Sandhagen and welcomed the challenge during his post-fight interview. What a great scrap that will be.

Sean O'Malley vs. Petr Yan or Marcus McGhee: Yan, ranked No. 2 by the promotion, is fighting McGhee (No. 13) for some absurd reason. O'Malley and Yan had one of the best fights of 2022, and I'd love to see them run it back. If McGhee upsets Yan, he deserves the opportunity to advance his career further. Booking O'Malley against Umar Nurmagomedov is a more obvious play, but O'Malley should take a break from fighting wrestlers after consecutive losses to the champ.

Mario Bautista vs. Marlon Vera: It's a shame the hype around Patchy Mix will overshadow Bautista's work. He looked great. Bautista's strikes were crisp, and his feints were effective. Bautista was originally scheduled to fight Vera. We don't know why "Chito" pulled out, but if he's available this year, the UFC should rebook it. A fight between Bautista and Song Yadong is another solid option.

Patchy Mix vs. Daniel Marcos: Wow, Mix looked horrible. The former Bellator champion talked a big game before his UFC debut, but was flat-footed, unmotivated and lacked anything resembling head movement. Giving him a top 15 opponent next is unwarranted. Marcos is coming off a loss to No. 14-ranked bantamweight Montel Jackson. A fight on the fringe of a ranking is the best Mix can hope for after a disappointing debut.

Women's bantamweight

Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes: No need for fantasy matchmaking, Harrison vs. Nunes is on the horizon. It's the only fight worth making in an otherwise stagnant division. UFC's most accomplished Olympian fights MMA's most accomplished female fighter, and there's history between them. This fight can't come soon enough.

Julianna Pena vs. Ketlen Viera: Pena won't sniff a third UFC title until Harrison and Nunes call it quits. Her best bets to stay relevant are fresh matchups with fellow top contenders Vieira and Norma Dumont. UFC should enlist Dumont as the backup fighter for Harrison vs. Nunes, leaving Pena and Vieira to scrap.