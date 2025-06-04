Merab Dvalishvili's resoluteness isn't confined to his fighting style; it's central to his identity. Compliments don't sway him or remedy previous issues. Dvalishvili made that clear after recent praise from Tim Welch, Sean O'Malley's coach, ahead of the fighters' rematch at UFC 316.

"It's pretty easy to say that Merab's the best bantamweight ever right now," Welch told ESPN last month ahead of Saturday's fight.

Dvalishvili heard the praise. He's not moved by it.

"To have a student, a champion, who lost against somebody, of course, you must give respect," UFC bantamweight champion Dvalishvili told CBS Sports. "If you lose, you want to lose to one of the best. It feels good, but he's still a cheater in my eyes."

Dvalishvili's grudge traces back to UFC 306, when he abruptly sprinted mid-fight toward Welch, standing cageside. Dvalishvili accused Welch of shouting fake instructions to confuse him. The referee halted the fight to issue warnings to both men, and Dvalishvili refocused long enough to win the championship.

UFC 316 -- Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley: Fight card, date, odds, time, rumors, location, complete guide Brent Brookhouse

"He should try to focus on technique and real things, not distracting me and getting under my skin," Dvalishvili said. "This shit does not affect me. It just shows he's a cheater."

Relentless takedowns and strikes earned Dvalishvili a unanimous decision. Welch has theorized other factors to explain O'Malley's loss at UFC 306, chiefly, the venue. The fight took place at The Sphere, a 360-degree technological spectacle making its combat sports debut. Welch suggested the unusual environment may have thrown O'Malley off.

O'Malley has been more measured, admitting the Sphere felt different without blaming it entirely. Dvalishvili, who said he could hear his coaches clearly and appreciated the lighting, isn't buying the theory.

"We both face the same situation," Dvalishvili said. "If it affects me, it affects my opponent, too."

Check out the full interview with Merab Dvalishvili below.

The rematch takes place under more familiar circumstances. Dvalishvili defends his title in the UFC 316 main event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. O'Malley's camp has remained respectful in the lead-up, focusing on reclaiming the title rather than relitigating the past. Dvalishvili hears the tone shift, but doesn't necessarily believe it.

Known for his relentlessness and steel-minded focus, the noise may not rattle Dvalishvili -- but he won't forget it, either.