Merab Dvalishvili is set to make the second defense of his bantamweight championship when the UFC 316 comes to Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday. Standing across the Octagon that night will be Sean O'Malley, the man Dvalishvili defeated in September 2024 to win the title.

Dvalishvili's win in their first meeting derailed the hype train behind O'Malley, who the promotion had treated as a potential mega-star for the future. Instead of rolling to his second successful title defense, O'Malley was outwrestled for much of the fight and a late charge was not enough to steal the win from Dvalishvili.

While Dvalishvili has made one successful defense of the belt since the first meeting, taking a decision over Umar Nurmagomedov, O'Malley has not fought since losing the title.

There is a second championship fight set for UFC 316, with Julianna Pena defending the women's bantamweight championship against Kayla Harrison. Harrison is a roughly -600 favorite to become champion, which would add a UFC title to accolades such as two Olympic gold medals in Judo and two PFL championships.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 316 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 316 fight card, odds

Merab Dvalishvili (c) -300 vs. Sean O'Malley +240, bantamweight title

Kayla Harrison -600 vs. Julianna Pena (c) +425, women's bantamweight title

Joe Pyfer -400 vs. Kelvin Gastelum +310, middleweights

Patchy Mix -170 vs. Mario Bautista +140, bantamweights

Kevin Holland -280 vs. Vicente Luque +230, welterweights



Joshua Van -550 vs. Bruno Silva +400, flyweights

Azamat Murzakanov -550 vs. Brendson Ribeiro +400, light heavyweights

Serghei Spivac -140 vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta +120, heavyweights

Wang Cong -550 vs. Ariane da Silva +400, women's flyweights

Yoo Joo-sang -500 vs. Jeka Saragih +380, featherweights

Quillan Salkilld -440 vs. Yanal Ashmouz +340, lightweights

Where to watch UFC 316

Date: June 7 | Location: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

