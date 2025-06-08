UFC 316 results, highlights: Merab Dvalishvili rips through Sean O'Malley in rematch to retain title

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili proved his first win over Sean O'Malley was no fluke by submitting his foe in the main event of UFC 316 on Saturday. While O'Malley was improved from their first meeting, so was Dvalishvili, which showed when he was able to finish O'Malley after their September 2024 fight went to the scorecards.

Dvalishvili used his standard pressure approach from the early rounds, forcing O'Malley to fight off the back foot, where the challenger was rarely able to sit down on his strikes. Without the full risk of O'Malley's power at play, Dvalishvili was able to pick his moments to explode forward and initiate clinches, and eventually, takedowns.

O'Malley made decent adjustments in the second round, trying to keep his back off the cage and doing well to fend off several Dvalishvili takedown attempts, but Dvalishvili was able to land the more meaningful punches when strikes were exchanged, leaving O'Malley with fewer and fewer options to go on the attack.

Dvalishvili's trademark cardio was fully on display in the third round, as he continued to push a relentless pace. Dvalishvili scored several takedowns in the round, never letting O'Malley break free before transitioning to a choke, which O'Malley was unable to escape and he was forced to tap at the 4:42 mark of the round.

"It's just work," Dvalishvili said of his seemingly endless gas tank after the victory. "Every day, I repeat training. Number one for me is to wake up and do training. After that, I can be with my friends or my wife. ... I'm not something special talented. Some people say it's genetic, my cardio. No."

Dvalishvili will likely now move on to a title defense against Cory Sandhagen, a challenge he said he looked forward to.

As for O'Malley, he succinctly summed up the fight from his perspective, saying, "I didn't feel like it was going to go like that, unfortunately."

CBS Sports was with you the entire way on Saturday, bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 316 below.

UFC 316 fight card, odds