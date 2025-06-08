Skip to Main Content

UFC 316 results, highlights: Merab Dvalishvili rips through Sean O'Malley in rematch to retain title

'The Machine' continued his roll through the bantamweight division by submitting O'Malley in their rematch

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili proved his first win over Sean O'Malley was no fluke by submitting his foe in the main event of UFC 316 on Saturday. While O'Malley was improved from their first meeting, so was Dvalishvili, which showed when he was able to finish O'Malley after their September 2024 fight went to the scorecards.

Dvalishvili used his standard pressure approach from the early rounds, forcing O'Malley to fight off the back foot, where the challenger was rarely able to sit down on his strikes. Without the full risk of O'Malley's power at play, Dvalishvili was able to pick his moments to explode forward and initiate clinches, and eventually, takedowns.

O'Malley made decent adjustments in the second round, trying to keep his back off the cage and doing well to fend off several Dvalishvili takedown attempts, but Dvalishvili was able to land the more meaningful punches when strikes were exchanged, leaving O'Malley with fewer and fewer options to go on the attack.

Dvalishvili's trademark cardio was fully on display in the third round, as he continued to push a relentless pace. Dvalishvili scored several takedowns in the round, never letting O'Malley break free before transitioning to a choke, which O'Malley was unable to escape and he was forced to tap at the 4:42 mark of the round.

"It's just work," Dvalishvili said of his seemingly endless gas tank after the victory. "Every day, I repeat training. Number one for me is to wake up and do training. After that, I can be with my friends or my wife. ... I'm not something special talented. Some people say it's genetic, my cardio. No."

Dvalishvili will likely now move on to a title defense against Cory Sandhagen, a challenge he said he looked forward to.

As for O'Malley, he succinctly summed up the fight from his perspective, saying, "I didn't feel like it was going to go like that, unfortunately."

CBS Sports was with you the entire way on Saturday, bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 316 below.

UFC 316 fight card, odds

  • Merab Dvalishvili (c) def. Sean O'Malley via third-round submission (choke)
  • Kayla Harrison def. Julianna Pena (c) via second-round submission (kimura)
  • Joe Pyfer def. Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)
  • Mario Bautista def. Patchy Mix via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Kevin Holland def. Vicente Luque via second-round submission (d'arce choke)
  • Joshua Van def. Bruno Silva via third-round TKO (punches)
  • Azamat Murzakanov def. Brendson Ribeiro via first-round TKO (punches)
  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Serghei Spivac (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Andreas Gustafsson def. Khaos Williams via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Wang Cong def. Ariane da Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Joo Sang Yoo def. Jeka Saragih (punch) via first-round knockout (punch) 
  • Quillan Salkilld def. Yanal Ashmouz via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • MarQuel Mederos def. Marc Choinski via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Merab Dvalishvili def. Sean O'Malley via submission (choke), Round 3

O'Malley landed a heavy counter as Dvalishvili tried to charge in. Dvalishvili then charged again, picked O'Malley up onto his shoulder and slammed him down for the takedown. O'Malley tried unsuccessfully to throw his legs up to catch an armbar or triangle choke. Dvalishvili continued to grind from inside O'Malley's guard. O'Malley finally was able to reposition and get to his knees, using that to stand back up along the cage. Dvalishvili didn't release the clinch, however, and continued to throw knees to the legs and take O'Malley back down. O'Malley again got back to his feet, again still in Dvalishvili's clinch and was, again, taken back down by Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili caught O'Malley's neck and squeezed the choke, even as O'Malley managed to roll to his back, leaving O'Malley no choice but to tap out.

Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Sean O'Malley: Round 2 -- 10-9 Dvalishvili (20-18)

O'Malley missed a spinning back kick while trying to remain more toward the center of the Octagon than in the first round. Dvalishvili began to pressure again and landed a leg kick. O'Malley landed a good body shot, but Dvalishvili threw a good three-punch combination in return. O'Malley landed a clean straight right hand. Dvalishvili charged in behind punche,s but O'Malley escaped before Dvalishvili could grapple. O'Malley connected with a body shot as things slowed. O'Malley landed a good right hand after stuffing a takedown, but Dvalisvili returned with one of his own. O'Malley continued to do a good job in the round of staying off the cage, though Dvalishvili was able to clinch along the cage off of a right hand. O'Malley stuffed the takedown attempts and landed a right hand on the escape. O'Malley landed a late right hand before a hard charge from Dvalishvili in the final seconds. A closer round but one that still seems shaded toward the champ.

 
Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Sean O'Malley: Round 1 -- 10-9 Dvalishvili

O'Malley hopped forward while Dvalishvili circled around the outside of the Octagon. O'Malley missed a spinning back kick to the body. The roles quickly switched, with Dvalishvili moving forward while O'Malley circled. O'Malley landed a few jabs. O'Malley dipped down to fire a few punches at the body. Dvalishvili tried to charge in with punches but didn't land anything significant. Dvalishvili landed a left hand in response to a body shot from O'Malley. O'Malley fired a front kick to the body. O'Malley slipped along the cage as Dvalishvili charged in. That allowed Dvalishvili to score a takedown, though O'Malley quickly got back to his feet. O'Malley slipped again, this time while throwing a knee, but was not caught on the ground. Dvalishvili landed a left hand and drove in for another takedown attempt. Dvalishvili picked O'Malley up and used that to finish the takedown. Dvalishvili pulled O'Malley away from the cage and landed some good gound and pound with punches and elbows. 

 
We are moving on to the UFC 316 main event

Merab Dvalishvili beat Sean O'Malley in their first meeting, using pace and pressure to outwork O'Malley and capture the bantamweight championship. Dvalishvili has successfully made one defense of the title while O'Malley has not fought since the loss, leading some to question why he is getting the rematch. O'Malley says he has made sweeping changes to his lifestyle in advance of the fight and we will see if that is enough for him to win back the belt.

 
Kayla Harrison def. Julianna Pena via submission (kimura) -- Round 2

Harrison stepped in with a good left hand and a leg kick. Harrison landed a body kick before Pena landed a glancing punch. Harrison picked her spot to drive in for a clinch against the cage. Pena defended a few takedown attempts before Harrison turned and used the body lock to finish a takedown. Harrison landed an elbow and a few good punches. Harrison dropped another elbow and then started to take the back. Harrison had to give up the attempt to take the back and ended up back on top where she applied heavy shoulder pressure to the neck. Harrison tried to work for an arm-triangle choke but the cage prevented the necessary turn. Harrison then grabbed a kimura, wrenched it and forced the tap with less than 10 seconds left in the fight. Kayla Harrison is the new women's bantamweight champion!

 
Julianna Pena (c) vs. Kayla Harrison: Round 1 -- 10-8 Harrison

Both women advanced to the center of the Octagon before pawing at each other with jabs. Harrison landed a glancing left straight. Harrison continued coming forward until finally deciding to explode into a clinch with Pena against the cage. Harrison then used a trip to put Pena on her back. Harrison kept heavy pressure from side control. Harrison moved herself into the half guard and locked down one of Pena's legs. Pena tried to control Harrison's posture while getting full guard. Pena fired punches upward as Harrison sat in the guard and landed short punches. Pena threw her legs up for a submission attempt and then threw several up-kicks, two of which landed while Harrison was still grounded. The referee stopped the action and took a point from Pena, restarting the fighters on the feet rather than on the ground. 10-8 round for Harrison with the point deduction.

 
Up next: Kayla Harrison -600 vs. Julianna Pena (c) +425, women's bantamweight title

Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo, is getting her first shot at a UFC championship. She's a heavy favorite over Pena, but Pena has shocked the world before. Pena submitted Amanda Nunes in 2021 in one of the biggest upsets in UFC championship history. Nunes recently announced that she would be ending her retirement to face the winner of Harrison vs. Pena.

Amanda Nunes plans to end retirement to fight winner of Kayla Harrison vs. Julianna Pena after UFC 316
Shakiel Mahjouri
Amanda Nunes plans to end retirement to fight winner of Kayla Harrison vs. Julianna Pena after UFC 316
 
Official result: Joe Pyfer def. Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Pyfer gets the win and he needed it, but will understandably be disappointed with her performance past the first round. Pyfer apologized for not getting the finish in his post-fight interview, saying he was fighting a tough veteran and that his legs "felt flat."

 
Joe Pyfer vs. Kelvin Gastelum: Round 3 -- Gastelum 10-9 (29-27 Pyfer)

Pyfer landed a hard counter left hand before Gastelum faked a single-leg and came upstairs with a punch. Pyfer landed a good right hand. Gastelum landed a good left hand before getting clinching. After they broke, Pyfer shot and scored a takedown. Gastelum got to his feet and pushed Pyfer into the cage. Gastelum landed a left hand to the head and then dipped down for one to the body. Gastelum landed a good leg kick and then a left hand along the cage. Pyfer should get the win but it was closer than it should have been considering the dominant first round.

 
Joe Pyfer vs. Kelvin Gastelum: Round 2 -- 10-9 Pyfer (20-17)

Pyfer ripped Gastelum with a hard one-two combination as Gastelum continued to struggle to get anything going. Gastelum slipped a punch but didn't connect on his left-hand counter. Pyfer fired a head kick that was blocked before a Gastelum leg kick that landed. Pyfer landed a grazing right hand. Gastelum got inside and threw a few good shots and then connected on a jab. Pyfer connected with a combination late that likely saved a round that Gastelum may have been edging out.

 
Joe Pyfer vs. Kelvin Gastelum: Round 1 -- 10-8 Pyfer

Gastelum bounced in and out while Pyfer looked to set to let strikes go. A big right hand landed for Pyfer, dropping Gastelum early in the round. Gastelum managed to survive and get back to his feet. Pyfer kept firing heavy punches, though Gastelum managed to slip them for the most part. Pyfer dipped down with a good right to the body. Gastelum started coming forward a bit more. Things slowed considerably, with Gastelum working leg kicks and Pyfer looking for single big shots. Pyfer eventually connected with a big head kick that wobbled Gastelum and then a hard jab. Pyfer then dropped Gastelum again with a big right hand. Pyfer backed up to allow Gastelum to stand. That was a dominant round for Pyfer.

 
Official result: Mario Bautista def. Patchy Mix via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

A tremendous night for Bautista, who completely derailed the hype for Mix coming in as a champion. Mix needs to go back to the drawing board, while Bautista is quickly moving toward being a real contender in a stacked bantamweight division.

 
Patchy Mix vs. Mario Bautista: Round 3 -- 10-9 Bautista (30-27)

Mix finally shot for a takedown but Bautista easily avoided it. Bautista kept picking Mix apart at distance. Mix suffered a cut over his right eye and it seemed to be bothering his vision. Mix landed a right hand. It was still Bautista constantly firing shots while Mix looked for one or two. Bautista landed a brilliant two-punch combination. Mix held his hands up in frustration as the crowd booed Bautista's movement. Mix landed a few leg kicks before eating a left hand. Mix landed a good left that seemed to bother Bautista but very late in the round. Mix landed a few more good punches before the horn ended the fight.

 
Patchy Mix vs. Mario Bautista: Round 2 -- 10-9 Bautista (20-18)

Bautista was again the much more active fighter, still working to the body. Mix clipped Bautista with a right hook, but Bautista came firing right back. Mix finally came forward with a combination that got through right before another hard right hand from Bautista. Mix tried to throw a combination ending with a head kick that just missed, but Bautista finally wasn't on the front foot for a moment. Mix popped a few jabs and Bautista landed a straight right hand. Bautista slowed a nice little run from Mix by landing a hard one-two combination. Bautista dug in hard with another body shot to close a more competitive round, but one that was still clear for Bautista.

 
Patchy Mix vs. Mario Bautista: Round 1 -- 10-9 Bautista

Bautista threw a few leg kicks and a body shot, looking to just pepper Mix at range. Bautista connected with a right to the body and then an overhand before another leg kick. Bautista connected with a few more good right hands. Bautista again ripped a shot to the body as Mix struggled to get anything going. Bautista landed a body kick, a right hand upstairs and a leg kick, as he constantly mixed up his strikes. Another right hand landed for Bautista. They clashed inside and Mix landed a knee but Bautista landed more right hands after they separated. Mix remained stiff and flat-footed as he was getting badly outworked. Bautista continued to invest to the body with right hands and kicks. Mix landed a left straight but got ripped to the body in return. Bautista landed a hard right and left at the end of the round.

 
Up next: Patchy Mix -170 vs. Mario Bautista +140, bantamweights

Mix is a former Bellator champion who never lost his belt and is making his UFC debut as a favorite against Bautista, who riding a seven-fight winning streak, including a grinding decision win over the legendary Jose Aldo.

 
Kevin Holland vs. Vicente Luque: Round 2 -- Holland wins via submission

Holland landed a sweeping hook as Luque tried to come forward. Holland grabbed a d'arce choke and squeezed it on Luque, repositioning until Luque had no choice but to tap out. A great showing for Holland as he gets the submission victory in what had been a purely striking affair prior.

 
Kevin Holland vs. Vicente Luque: Round 1 -- 10-9 Holland

Luque came out throwing a few leg kicks while Holland began talking trash and bouncing around the Octagon. Luque shot for a single-leg and ate a barrage of punches while Holland kept his balance on one leg. Luque landed a good combination before getting stung by an elbow from Holland. Holland continued to get the better of the early striking exchanges, though Luque did have his moments. Holland, as expected, never stopped talking to Luque.   

 
We are live for the pay-per-view portion of UFC 316

Everything builds to the main event with bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili defending his title in a rematch with Sean O'Malley. In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison will try to capture gold for the first time in her UFC career when she takes on women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena. There is plenty of action to come before we get to those title fights so stick with us all night.

 
Joshua Van finished the prelims with fireworks

Van dropped Bruno da Silva four times in the fight before finally putting the fight away in the third round. Van's boxing was incredibly crisp throughout and he kept moving forward to keep da Silva uncomfortable at all times. It was a tremendous showing for the flyweight, who will move up the UFC rankings with the win.

 
UFC 316 finally gets another stoppage as Azamat Murzakanov takes down Brendson Ribeiro

Murzakanov landed a big left hook to the temple that took Ribeiro's legs away. Murzakanov followed him to the ground and dropped punches until the referee jumped in to stop the fight. Murzakanov is now 15-0 with 12 wins by stoppage.

 
Waldo Cortes-Acosta gets the decision over Serghei Spivac

In a fight that didn't feature the prettiest heavyweight action, Cortes-Acosta got the win by scores of 30-27, 29-28, 29-28. Spivac had a strong start in the first round but faded over the second half of the fight and Cortes-Acosta was able to do more work down the stretch. Spivac threw the bigger punches throughout but Cortes-Acosta was far more efficient in getting his strikes home. The crowd was unhappy with the decision but it was a fair win for Cortes-Acosta, though the 30-27 card feels off.

 
Andreas Gustafsson mauled Khaos Williams over three rounds for the decision

 Gustaffson was impressive in his UFC debut, pushing a relentless pace and grappling Williams to exhaustion. Gustafsson had cut weight one week ago, only for his fight to fall apart. He cut weight again to appear on UFC 316 and showed no sigs of that impacting his cardio as he beat up Williams for 15 minutes to take the fight by scores of 30-27, 30-26, 30-26.

 
Looking for the best bets to make for UFC 316?

We broke down the best bet for all five main card fights at UFC 316. In 2025, our UFC best bets are a profitable 14-9. Did we pick Merab Dvalishvili to retain his bantamweight title in the Sean O'Malley rematch? How will Patchy Mix fare in his Octagon debut? Will Kayla Harrison strike women's bantamweight gold on Saturday night? Give it a read to find out what we think.

UFC 316 predictions, odds, best bets: Merab Dvalishvili prop, Patchy Mix among top picks to consider
Brent Brookhouse
