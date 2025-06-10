UFC 317 -- Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira: Fight card, date, odds, location, rumors, complete guide
2025 UFC International Fight Week features one of the best fights the promotion can make
Ilia Topuria vacated the UFC featherweight championship in February but might have gold again soon. Topuria headlines UFC 317 on June 28 against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound belt in Las Vegas.
Topuria vs. Oliveira headlines 2025 UFC International Fight Week. The popular and dynamic finishers fight for the title vacated by Islam Makhachev as the latter prepares for a welterweight title campaign. Topuria (16-0) was crowned CBS Sports' 2024 Fighter of the Year after defeating Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, two all-time great featherweights, in succession. Oliveira had one of the most exciting title runs in UFC history and is poised for a sequel.
Flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France is the co-main event for this year's International Fight Week card. Other supporting players include Renato Moicano vs. Beneil Dariush and Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov.
Below is the complete fight card for UFC 317, along with the latest odds. Check back throughout the week for the latest news, features, and other content surrounding this massive event.
UFC 317 fight card, odds
- Ilia Topuria -395 vs. Charles Oliveira +310, vacant lightweight title
- Alexandre Pantoja (c) -258 vs. Kai Kara-France +210, flyweight title
- Renato Moicano -166 vs. Beneil Dariush +140, lightweights
- Brandon Royval -120 vs. Joshua Van +100, flyweights
- Roman Kopylov -258 vs. Paulo Costa +210, middleweights
- Gregory Rodrigues -192 vs. Jack Hermansson +160, middleweights
- Jhonata Diniz -340 vs. Justin Tafa +270, heavyweights
- Tracy Cortez -238 vs. Viviane Araujo +195, women's strawweights
UFC 317 info
- Date: June 28
- Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV