Ilia Topuria vacated the UFC featherweight championship in February but might have gold again soon. Topuria headlines UFC 317 on June 28 against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound belt in Las Vegas.

Topuria vs. Oliveira headlines 2025 UFC International Fight Week. The popular and dynamic finishers fight for the title vacated by Islam Makhachev as the latter prepares for a welterweight title campaign. Topuria (16-0) was crowned CBS Sports' 2024 Fighter of the Year after defeating Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, two all-time great featherweights, in succession. Oliveira had one of the most exciting title runs in UFC history and is poised for a sequel.

Flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France is the co-main event for this year's International Fight Week card. Other supporting players include Renato Moicano vs. Beneil Dariush and Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 317, along with the latest odds. Check back throughout the week for the latest news, features, and other content surrounding this massive event.

UFC 317 fight card, odds

Ilia Topuria -395 vs. Charles Oliveira +310, vacant lightweight title

Alexandre Pantoja (c) -258 vs. Kai Kara-France +210, flyweight title

Renato Moicano -166 vs. Beneil Dariush +140, lightweights

Brandon Royval -120 vs. Joshua Van +100, flyweights

Roman Kopylov -258 vs. Paulo Costa +210, middleweights

Gregory Rodrigues -192 vs. Jack Hermansson +160, middleweights

Jhonata Diniz -340 vs. Justin Tafa +270, heavyweights

Tracy Cortez -238 vs. Viviane Araujo +195, women's strawweights

UFC 317 info