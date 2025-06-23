It's International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The annual event is set to take place in Sin City with the crown jewel being UFC 317 at the T-Mobile Arena. This year's fight card is headlined by a pair of title fights. The main event sees former champions collide when Ilia Topuria takes on Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title. Plus, Alexandre Pantoja puts his flyweight title on the line when he takes on Kai Kara-France in the co-main event.

Topuria, the former featherweight champion who gave up his crown in his pursuit of the lightweight title, was crowned CBS Sports' 2024 Fighter of the Year after defeating Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, two all-time great featherweights, in succession. Oliveira had one of the most exciting title runs in UFC history and is poised for a sequel. The two are set to battle for the title that Islam Makhachev left vacant after he also decided to move up in pursuit of more divisional gold at welterweight.

Pantoja, meanwhile is riding the best run of his career as he vanquishes every foe placed in front of him. The Brazilian is on a seven-fight win streak dating back to 2021 and has taken out just about every top contender at 125 pounds. Kara-France, meanwhile, enters on a first-round TKO of Steve Erceg in August. The two met previously in an exhibition bout as part of The Ultimate Fighter in 2016 where Pantoja took a unanimous decision.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 317, along with the latest odds. Check back throughout the week for the latest news, features, and other content surrounding this massive event.

UFC 317 fight card, odds

Ilia Topuria -420 vs. Charles Oliveira +310, vacant lightweight title

Alexandre Pantoja (c) -278 vs. Kai Kara-France +210, flyweight title

Renato Moicano -148 vs. Beneil Dariush +116, lightweights

Brandon Royval -120 vs. Joshua Van +100, flyweights

Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima, bantamweights

Gregory Rodrigues -186 vs. Jack Hermansson +148, middleweights

Jose Delgado -167 vs. Hyder Amil +133, featherweights

Tracy Cortez -240 vs. Viviane Araujo +180, women's strawweights

Terrance McKinney -195 vs. Viacheslav Borschev +155, lightweights

Jhonata Diniz -265 vs. Alvin Hines +200, heavyweights

Jacobe Smith -1667 vs. Niko Price +950, welterweights

UFC 317 info