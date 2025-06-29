An incredible week in Las Vegas is in the books. UFC 317 dazzled fans with its unforgettable action and pair of title fights that delivered must-see moments. Ilia Topuria is the new lightweight king while Alexandre Pantoja continues to reign over the flyweight division.

Topuria delivered on everything he said he would in dismantling Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant title on Saturday night. He scored a devastating knockout in Round 1 to leave no doubt of his excellence. Topuria has now knocked out Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Oliveira -- all former champions -- in succession. The native of Georgia has plenty competing to be next in line, but he appears to have his sights set on Paddy Pimblett, who he's had issues with for years now.

Meanwhile, Pantoja just keeps getting better with age. The Brazilian battered Kai Kara-France to retain his 125-pound title with a rear naked choke in Round 3. Pantoja is now an incredible 10-0 against fighters ranked in the top 10 at flyweight and shows no signs of slowing down soon.

CBS Sports was with you throughout fight week with the latest news, in-depth features and betting advice to consider. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 318 in New Orleans.

UFC 317 fight card, odds

Ilia Topuria (c) def. Charles Oliveira via first-round knockout (punch)

Alexandre Pantoja (c) def. Kai Kara-France

Joshua Van def. Brandon Royval via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Beneil Dariush def. Renato Moicano via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Payton Talbott def. Felipe Lima via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Gregory Rodrigues def. Jack Hermansson via first-round knockout (punch)

Jose Delgado def. Hyder Amil via first-round TKO (knee, punches)

Tracy Cortez def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Terrance McKinney def. Viacheslav Borschev via first-round submission (guillotine choke)

Jacobe Smith def. Niko Price via second-round submission (rear naked choke)

Jhonata Diniz def. Alvin Hines via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 317 countdown