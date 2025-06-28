Former UFC champions clash when former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira battles former featherweight title holder Ilia Topuria for the UFC lightweight championship on Saturday. The main UFC 317 fight card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Topuria is coming off a knockout win over Max Holloway at UFC 308 last October as he defended the UFC featherweight championship and earned Performance of the Night honors. He later vacated the title. Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler by unanimous decision at UFC 309 on Nov. 16, 2024, earning Fight of the Night honors.

Topuria enters as the favorite at -425 (risk $425 to win $100), while Oliveira is the underdog at +330 in the latest UFC 317 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja is the -225 favorite against fourth-ranked Kai Kara-France (+185) in a flyweight championship bout.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks. His other highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card, and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130).

Topuria vs. Oliveira preview

Topuria, 28, enters the match No. 3 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. He is the first Georgian champion, and has numerous accomplishments. He is a four-time Performance of the Night winner and one-time Fight of the Night winner. He earned the 2024 President's Choice Performance of the Year nominee. He was ranked as the No. 8 Newcomer of the Year in 2020.

Topuria has won all 16 of his matches since turning pro in April 2015. He has registered six wins by knockout, eight by submission and two by decision. After an 8-0 start to his career, he made his UFC debut with a unanimous decision win over Youssef Zalal at UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen on Oct. 11, 2020. He won the UFC Featherweight Championship on Feb. 17, 2024, with a knockout of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298.

Oliveira, 35, has won two of his last three fights. He has registered the most finishes in UFC history with 20, and has the second-most finishes in UFC lightweight division history with 14. He is No. 2 in the UFC lightweight rankings, and is No. 13 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. Since turning pro in March 2008, he has registered a 35-10-1 record across three divisions – featherweight, lightweight and welterweight.

Oliveira has recorded 10 wins by knockout, 21 by submission and four by decision. He has one no contest. He was ranked third for the 2010 Newcomer of the Year, and was the No. 2 Fighter of the Year in 2021. He was the 2021 Fan's Choice Comeback of the Year winner, and was a 2021 President's Choice Performance of the Year nominee.

UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira selections here: Hyder Amil (+110) to defeat Jose Delgado (-130) in a featherweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Amil is a fighter I will be automatically betting until he loses, especially at plus-money odds," Vithlani told SportsLine. "His relentless style, granite chin and diverse MMA game make him a difficult matchup for any opponent. Amil constantly mixes up his pressure kickboxing and grappling attack and can weaponize his cardio to break his opponents. However, Delgado is the favorite for a reason. Delgado is a slick striker training out of MMA Lab gym, home to former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley. He has explosive pop in his shots and moves swiftly on his feet."

UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira main fight card, odds

Vithlani has strong picks for Topuria vs. Oliveira and other bouts on the UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira card.

Who wins UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card picks, and find out.

Odds subject to change

Odds subject to change

Ilia Topuria (-425) vs. Charles Oliveira (+330)

Alexandre Pantoja (-225) vs. Kai Kara-France (+185)

Beneil Dariush (-112) vs. Renato Moicano (-108)

Brandon Royval (+114) vs. Joshua Van (-135)

Payton Talbott (+140) vs. Felipe Lima (-170)